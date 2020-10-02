Quantcast
Lincoln Project hopes White House coronavirus outbreak is a wakeup call for Trump’s supporters

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump speaks at White House coronavirus task force briefing (MSNBC/screen grab)

The Lincoln Project hopes President Donald Trump’s diagnosis for the coronavirus serves as a wake-up call to his supporters.

The president has sought to downplay the threat from the virus from the beginning, according to audio recordings by Bob Woodward, and a partisan divide over basic medical precautions has developed over the ensuing months.

“The Lincoln Project sincerely hopes Trump’s infection with COVID sends a signal to the Americans who follow him to take this deadly disease seriously,” the anti-Trump conservative group said in a statement. “From the start, the President and his media cheerleaders have amplified dangerously irresponsible messages about the transmissibility, seriousness, and fatality rates of COVID. They have ignored and marginalized scientific and medical experts, placed political hacks in positions at HHS and elsewhere to prevent the American people from receiving accurate information about the pandemic, and spread false information about spurious cures.”

“We hope the President’s followers will take heed,” the group added. “This disease is not a hoax; it is a killer. Masks, social distancing, and handwashing are vital elements in protecting yourself from COVID. There is no vaccine available at this time. Hydroxychloroquine does not cure or treat COVID in any way.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

‘We are screwed’: Republicans panic that COVID eruption will derail SCOTUS confirmation vote

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

Senate Republicans are reportedly begging Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to send the Senate home for at least a week over fears that a mass COVID-19 infection could derail their plans to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

The Washington Post's Robert Costa reports that Republicans are asking McConnell to "take the Senate out of session next week" after multiple Republicans, including President Donald Trump and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) tested positive for the novel coronavirus in just the last day.

Breaking Banner

Amy Coney Barrett tested positive for COVID-19 this summer: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee was reportedly diagnosed over the summer with the coronavirus but has already recovered.

Barrett tested positive earlier this year for COVID-19, which the president and first lady Melania Trump have this week, three officials familiar with Barrett's condition told the Washington Post.

The court nominee is now tested daily and tested negative Friday, after Trump's announcement.

2020 Election

Notre Dame president tests positive for COVID-19 after visiting White House for Amy Coney Barrett event

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

According to a report from Jack Jenkins of the Religion News Service, Father John Jenkins, who is Notre Dame's president has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a White House function announcing the nomination Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

According to Jenkins of RNS, the school president was criticized after the event for not wearing a mask and for shaking hands all around during the ceremony.

In a statement sent out from the university, the school president reportedly discovered he had been in contact with a colleague who tested positive for the coronavirus, chose to have himself tested, and discovered he also had the infection.

