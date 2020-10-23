Lincoln Project skewers Trump’s repeated failure to offer a long-promised replacement for Obamacare

The Lincoln Project took aim at President Donald Trump’s failure to offer an alternative to Obamacare.

Republicans have been trying to undo the Affordable Care Act since it was signed into law by President Barack Obama in March 2010, and Trump has repeatedly boasted that his plan would be much better — although he’s never put forth any specifics.

His press secretary Kayleigh McEnany even distributed a large bound volume this week purportedly documenting Trump’s health care accomplishments, but “60 Minutes” reporter Lesley Stahl opened the book to a blank page.