Lindsey Graham refuses COVID test — so he can hold Amy Coney Barrett hearings even if he’s positive: reports
Drama surrounded a scuttled political debate in South Carolina is due to the GOP push to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison will no longer debate Friday night after Harrison declined to participate unless Graham took a coronavirus test in advance and Graham denied the request,” The Post and Courier reported Friday. “Instead of an hour-long debate, the two candidates will each participate in separate 30-minute interviews hosted by television station WSPA in Spartanburg.”
“The decision put an end to tumultuous back-and-forth in the final 24 hours before the debate after Harrison issued a public demand Thursday night that Graham take a coronavirus test before they debated,” the newspaper reported.
Multiple political analysts believe Graham’s refusal to take a COVID-19 is because he wants to chair Judge Barrett’s Judiciary Committee hearings even if he is infected with the virus.
“Repeating myself and others here, but the reason Lindsey Graham won’t get tested despite having been exposed to many COVID+ people is because if he reveals a positive test and has to quarantine the Amy Coney Barrett nomination could get scuttled. There is no other logical reason,” 538’s Nate Silver concluded.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also believes the issues may be linked.
“Why won’t Lindsey Graham take a COVID test? Maybe he is worried he wouldn’t be able to lead an already illegitimate Supreme Court hearing,” Schumer tweeted. “It’s the same reckless behavior as Donald Trump.”
Historian warns ‘desperate’ Trump may launch a war because of his awful poll numbers: ‘Be suspicious’
During a segment on The Beat With Ari Melber Friday night, Melber spoke with presidential historian Michael Beschloss about the "desperate" measures Trump might consider due to his dipping poll numbers. He began by asking Beschloss about when it might be the appropriate time to count a presidential candidate out.
"This is a close race for people who want to see Donald Trump gone or to stay," Beschloss said. "From Donald Trump's point of view, his poll numbers are cratering. Compare to this where he was at the beginning of this year, that's extremely dangerous. If I could go back eight years to this very hour, October 9, 2012, Trump had a debate with poll numbers going down."
Trump blocked CDC from requiring COVID masks on public transit
An order by President Donald J. Trump diverted a draft memo by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that would have required all passengers and employees to wear masks on all forms of public and commercial transportation across the nation, according to two federal health officials.
More than 40,000 Americans per day become infected with COVID-19 and the CDC mask mandate would have been a tough federal guideline to help curb or stop the spread of transmission, decreasing the overall viral load in cities and states in a uniform manner. The order was drafted under the CDC's "quarantine powers," which had the support of the secretary of health and human services, Alex M. Azar II. However, the head of the Coronavirus Task Force, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, denied to hear it.