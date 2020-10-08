Quantcast
Connect with us

Lindsey Graham sparks unflattering speculation after refusing to take COVID test ahead of debate

Published

1 min ago

on

Lindsey Graham appears on Fox News (screen grab)

On Thursday, the Democratic challenger to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Jaime Harrison, threatened to withdraw from the upcoming Senate debate unless Graham takes a COVID-19 test — as Harrison and the debate moderators have already agreed to do.

Graham has refused, responding, “I will continue to follow the guidance of my doctors, not my political opponent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Graham’s refusal triggered instant speculation that he may have an ulterior motive for refusing the test — as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, a positive test could further complicate the upcoming hearings for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Has Susan Collins changed? Or have the rest of us?

Published

17 mins ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

RANGELEY, Maine — On a crisp, sunny day in late September, Susan Collins was on a campaign bus tour through Maine, the state she’s represented in the U.S. Senate since 1997.

Collins, up for reelection in November, had started the day’s bus tour at a sawmill in nearby Dixfield — “I’ve never seen such a sophisticated, high-tech mill, it is truly extraordinary” — and she would end it in Farmington at Gifford’s Ice Cream Stand, the company that produces the ice cream Collins serves with Maine blueberry pie when she hosts the weekly Senate Republican lunch. 

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Judge wants White House to say if Trump tweeted declassified the full Mueller report

Published

28 mins ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

On Thursday, a federal judge demanded that the Department of Justice clarify whether recent tweets from President Donald Trump have formally declassified the entire Russia report from former special counsel Robert Mueller.

JUST IN: A federal judge, who has been sharply critical of Barr and DOJ, is asking the department to determine whether Trump’s recent tweet ordering blanket declassification of Russia docs, means the full Mueller report is now declassified. pic.twitter.com/7P0ffazfxI

— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 9, 2020

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Former Trump official slams president’s ‘disgusting’ and ‘racist’ meltdown: ‘He’s obviously unwell’

Published

53 mins ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

On CNN Thursday, former Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci tore into the president for his Fox News interview remarks claiming that Joe Biden will not "last" as president because Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) a "monster" who wants "murderers" and "rapists" to "just pour into the country."

"Is this behavior and these statements any different than what you've seen in the past?" asked anchor Erin Burnett.

"Well, you don't need to be a doctor, though, right?" said Scaramucci. "If you and I are watching a football game and somebody's leg is in the opposite direction than it should, we both know the leg is broken. You don't have to be an orthopedic for that. So he's obviously unwell. So the question is who's telling him, who's intervening, and the answer is no one. So, I mean, maybe his next job is going to be, you know, playing the king, George III in Hamilton, you know, coming out with a robe on singing. I don't know what they're going to do with the guy at this point."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE