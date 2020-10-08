Lindsey Graham sparks unflattering speculation after refusing to take COVID test ahead of debate

On Thursday, the Democratic challenger to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Jaime Harrison, threatened to withdraw from the upcoming Senate debate unless Graham takes a COVID-19 test — as Harrison and the debate moderators have already agreed to do.

Graham has refused, responding, “I will continue to follow the guidance of my doctors, not my political opponent.”

Jaime Harrison has threatened to pull out of tomorrow’s #scsen debate if Lindsey Graham doesn’t take another covid test. Graham responds: pic.twitter.com/4r7HU04xAh — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 8, 2020

Graham’s refusal triggered instant speculation that he may have an ulterior motive for refusing the test — as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, a positive test could further complicate the upcoming hearings for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

Hmmm, strange. Someone might think he's trying not to take a COVID test before the Amy Coney Barrett hearing because he's worried it'll be positive. https://t.co/E4TNqpD7YX — Amanda Hoey (@amandahoey) October 9, 2020

Yeah, there are pretty strong incentives for Republican senators not to get tested right now, or not to accurately disclose the results of positive tests. https://t.co/jkf7XcVR7X — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 9, 2020

Yeah Lindsey… in the real world our job places require we be tested for COVID if we've come in contact with another person or co-worker that has been diagnosed with COVID. They literally just sent my dad home to get tested yesterday & he can't return without a negative result. — Melissa⁷🌟ᴮᴱNo.¹ Hot¹⁰⁰ (@BTSzerofilter) October 9, 2020

Republicans all want to be able to infect their opponents. Hell, I'm not sure I'd believe Graham took/passed a test unless I watched him do it and it was administered by a trustworthy third party. Republicans have earned blanket distrust. — Truth Matters (@PApynys) October 9, 2020

No one should get within 20 feet of ANY @SenateGOP or @HouseGOP member until they've tested negative 3 times and have been isolated from anyone else for over 14 days. This isn't hard. — Tina Morphis #KHive #Humanist #ForthePeople (@TinaMorphis) October 9, 2020

Really stupid move by Graham. Selfish. Shows HE doesn't care about anyone else. People are fed up with this entire lot of Republicans who refuse to take it seriously and act all indignant about basic safety precautions while the death toll keeps rising. — Lostintime 🌊🐝💙💛 (@blue_jay1) October 8, 2020

