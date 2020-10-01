LISTEN: Melania Trump goes on profane rant against people criticizing her husband’s policies
On Thursday, CNN aired several tapes of Melania Trump surreptitiously recorded by her former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. During the tapes, Melania repeatedly trashed her critics and critics of her husband in a profane tirade.
She took particular offense at the criticism she has faced for indifference to family separation at the border — something she was inextricably tied to in the media after visiting a border facility wearing a jacket that read “I really don’t care, do u.”
“They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough. I don’t do enough,” she said in one tape. “Where I am. I put — I’m working like a — my ass off at — Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a f**k about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right? Okay, and then I do it. And I say that I’m working on Christmas planning for the Christmas. And they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f**king break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?”
She then complained the she tried to reunite a child, but “they would not do the story because they, they — they are against us because they’re liberal media.”
Listen below:
Full Melania Trump video: “They said, ‘Oh what about the children that were separated?’ Give me a fucking break.” pic.twitter.com/FQF3AJshXP
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 2, 2020
CNN
LISTEN: Melania Trump goes on profane rant against people criticizing her husband’s policies
On Thursday, CNN aired several tapes of Melania Trump surreptitiously recorded by her former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. During the tapes, Melania repeatedly trashed her critics and critics of her husband in a profane tirade.
She took particular offense at the criticism she has faced for indifference to family separation at the border — something she was inextricably tied to in the media after visiting a border facility wearing a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u."
CNN
Trump made a ‘real threat’ by urging white supremacist groups to ‘keep their powder dry’: John Bolton
On CNN Thursday, former National Security Adviser John Bolton outlined the grave threat posed by President Donald Trump's ongoing nods to white supremacist groups.
"You worked with him on a daily basis for a long time, you saw him every single day," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Why can't the president simply say he condemns white supremacist groups? 'I condemn white supremacy, white supremacist groups.' Why is that so hard?"
"He doesn't see it as being in his political interest," said Bolton. "He is a past master at saying many things about the same subject. So he can say to the Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. People should listen to how he used that line in the debate. He had practiced it. He had thought about it. He knew exactly what he was saying. And he allows that to sink in. And then a short time later, he sort of contradicts it and by Friday he may well condemn white supremacy unequivocally, but he's getting the benefit out of the ambiguity during the interim and he knows it. He does this all the time."
Breaking Banner
‘No we don’t’ want Trump holding a rally in our city right now: Wisconsin mayor
La Crosse, Wisconsin Mayor Tim Kabat told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on Thursday that he does not want President Donald Trump to hold a rally that's planned to take place in his city on Saturday.
At the start of the interview, Camerota asked Kabat point blank whether he wanted the president in his city over the weekend.
"No we don't," he replied. "We're hoping to get this event either canceled or postponed to another time, based on what we're experiencing right now."