Melania’s former friend explains what made her start to doubt the morality of the Trump family

On Monday, First Lady Melania Trump’s former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff opened up in an interview with ABC News’ Lindsey Davis about the corruption and lies within the Trump family ahead of the release of her book, “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady.”

“It was amateur hour then, and it’s amateur hour now, and I think it’s really frightening for our country,” said Wolkoff, who previously was close with the first lady before the couple moved into the White House and she came to believe she had misjudged her character. “Everyone does need to know what … this presidency is doing and what this propaganda machine behind this man at the White House is doing.”

Wolkoff said that the White House is constantly torn apart by “palace intrigue” and “filled with friction, suspicion, deceit, deception.” One of the big points of conflict, she said, is how first daughter Ivanka Trump has attempted to co-opt duties traditionally undertaken by the first lady, which lead to rivalry and resentment on the part of Melania.

One moment that made Wolkoff start to question the morality of the Trump family, said Wolkoff in the interview, was Melania’s reaction after the release of the “Access Hollywood” tape in which Trump bragged about being able to assault women and get away with it. Wolkoff said she expected to find Melania “in tears” after the scandal broke, but instead “She was radiant, she was smiling.”

“I said to her, ‘How many times have you heard the words ‘p—-‘ and ‘president’ in the same sentence?’ And we burst out laughing,” said Wolkoff. “She knows who she married. … She knew what she was getting into, and so did he.”

