Maddow premieres new ad — narrated by Morgan Freeman — on what this election is about

Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman has narrated a moving new ad for the NAACP urging voters to turn out during the 2020 presidential election.

The ad was broadcast for the first time on “The Rachel Maddow Show” on Friday evening.

“This is Morgan Freeman,” the ad began. “I know that many of you were wondering how soon you’ll be able to hug your friends again or visit your parents and grandparents without fear. I know that many of you are angered by ongoing racism in our nation and worried about having a job to repay your student loans and afford the basic needs of life.”

“It wasn’t long ago that people were beaten and even killed to obtain the sacred power each of you have today — the power to vote,” he continued. “And right now your vote is more critical than ever.”

“This election is about you and me, your family and my family, our planet, and our democracy in its entirety. With our votes, we, the people, can begin to overwhelm the unjust political and economic systems that favor profits over people and elect leaders who will take us forward,” he explained.

“Brothers and sisters, go vote,” Freeman urged. “Our lives quite literally depend on it.”

Watch: