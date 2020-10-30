Mail is backed up in critical Florida U.S. Postal Service district: report

The Trump administration’s slowdown of U.S. Postal Service deliveries are creating problems in the key battleground state of Florida, the Miami Herald reported Friday.

“Just days before the Nov. 3 election, mail delivery is being delayed at times in a critical Florida district, South Florida’s letter carrier union chief said Friday — and extraordinary measures are being considered to alleviate the bottleneck,” the newspaper reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mail that should already have been delivered has been piling up at the Princeton post office in South Miami-Dade County near Homestead, according to Mark Travers, South Florida president for the National Association of Letter Carriers. Travers said he first learned of the backup more than a week ago, on Wednesday, Oct. 21. He raised the matter in a call that Friday with other Florida mail officials, who said they would address the issue,” the newspaper explained. “A week later, it appeared the backlog remained, Travers said. He has since been told that additional resources, including more trucks, would be sent to the area, and that carriers would be asked to work to their ‘contractual maximum’ to get the mail out.”

Officials may deliver the mail this Sunday to try and help alleviate the backlog.

Per source -both Post Master and Postal Inspector are aware of this issue at the Princeton post office. Post Master is taking photos and videos of the matter and expect sorting to take them past Tuesday. — Dem House Leader (@kionnemcghee) October 30, 2020

Just days before the Nov. 3 election, mail delivery is being delayed at times in a critical Florida district, South Florida’s letter carrier union chief said Friday — and extraordinary measures are being considered to alleviate the bottleneck. https://t.co/TkmxpgaxmD — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) October 30, 2020