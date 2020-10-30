Quantcast
Marc Anthony slams Trump in new Lincoln Project ad: ‘We remember the lies’

Published

53 mins ago

on

In a new ad dropped by the anti-Trump conservative PAC Lincoln Project, Latin music singer Marc Anthony slams President Trump and urges voters to send him a “clear message.”

“We remember the lies. We remember the disrespect. We remember you left too many of us to die,” Anthony says in reference to Hurricane Maria, which led to the deaths of at least 2,975 Puerto Ricans in 2017.

“Puerto Ricans came together to rebuild because we are strong and resilient. Puerto Ricans deserve better than Trump because we are better than Trump, better than his contempt, better than his neglect, better than his lies,” Anthony, who is of Puerto Rican descent, said in the ad.

Watch the ad below:


