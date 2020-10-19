Marine ecosystems and livelihoods at risk if Venezuelan oil tanker sinks
Screenshot of the FSO (Floating Storage and Offloading Unit) Nabarima, the vessel in danger of sinking and creating a huge oil spill in the Gulf of Paria, taken from a video uploaded by Fishermen and Friends of the Sea, the Trinidad and Tobago-based non-governmental organisation that raised the alarm about the situation.This article was originally published on Cari-Bois News. An edited version is republished here with permission. The FSO Nabarima, a huge oil tanker containing approximately 1.3 million barrels of crude oil, has taken on water and is leaning to one side off a remote stretch of V…
Breaking Banner
Trump forgets France’s Emmanuel Macron is president — and not prime minister
President Donald Trump likes to make fun of his rival Joe Biden's verbal lapses but on Saturday he made his own goof as he took a pot shot at French President Emmanuel Macron and effectively demoted him.
Trump's error downgrading Macron to prime minister came as he spoke at a campaign rally in Michigan, one of a flurry of stops he is making in the final three weeks of the presidential race as he trails Democrat Biden in the polls.
Trump had been speaking about the old NAFTA trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, which he called a bad deal for America and insisted on renegotiating, when he turned his attention to Macron and the Paris climate change accord.
Breaking Banner
Iran says UN arms embargo on Tehran has been lifted
Iran said a longstanding UN embargo on arms sales to and from the Islamic republic expired Sunday in line with a 2015 landmark nuclear deal with world powers from which Washington has withdrawn.
Tehran, which could now purchase weapons from Russia, China and elsewhere, has hailed the development as a diplomatic victory over its arch enemy the United States, which had tried to maintain an indefinite freeze on arms sales.
"As of today, all restrictions on the transfer of arms, related activities and financial services to and from the Islamic Republic of Iran... are all automatically terminated," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Breaking Banner
Israel and Bahrain to formalize diplomatic ties
Israel and Bahrain will officially establish diplomatic relations Sunday at a ceremony in Manama, an Israeli official said, after the two states reached a US-brokered normalisation deal last month.
An Israeli delegation led by National Security Council chief Meir Ben Sabbat took off from Tel Aviv for a one-day trip to Manama that will see Israel and Bahrain formalise the agreement they signed at the White House on September 15.
They will ink a "joint communique (that) is the establishment of full diplomatic relations," an Israel official in Manama told reporters.
After a ceremony scheduled for Sunday evening, Israel and Bahrain will be free to open embassies in each other's countries, the official said.