Mark Meadows reveals Trump’s oxygen level ‘dropped rapidly’ after he contracted coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump leaving the White House in a mask while being airlifted to Walter Reed Medical Center (screengrab)

The White House on Saturday night worked to convince America that President Donald Trump is not suffering severe symptoms after contracting COVID-19.

As Trump remained hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center, his press secret released an update from White House physician Sean Conley.

“He remains fever free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96 and 98% all day,” Dr. Conley wrote in a statement.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also focused on Trump’s oxygen level during an interview by Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro.

“With no fever now and with him doing really with his oxygen saturation levels — yesterday morning we were real concerned with that. You know, he had a fever and his blood oxygen level had dropped rapidly,” Meadows revealed.


