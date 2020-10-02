Maskless Kayleigh McEnany wrongly claims fundraiser Trump attended after Hicks tested positive was outdoors

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany Friday afternoon spoke briefly to reporters, wrongly claiming that the Bedminster, New Jersey fundraiser President Donald Trump attended Thursday – after the White House knew Hope Hicks had tested positive for coronavirus – was outdoors.

President Donald Trump and the First Lady tested positive Thursday night.

“It was deemed safe for the president to go,” McEnany, herself exposed to both Hicks and President Trump, told reporters. “He socially distanced. It was an outdoor event and it was deemed safe.”

CNN reports the fundraiser was indoors, although there may have been an outdoor component.

A person who attended Trump’s fundraiser in Bedminster on Thurs says there were 2 events: a roundtable & speech delivered to a larger crowd. The roundtable was indoors at a socially-distanced table. Guests did not wear masks, but attendees were reportedly tested ahead of time. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) October 2, 2020

The fundraiser was not solely outdoors, as McEnany said. There was a roundtable inside before he addressed supporters outside. Trump did not wear a mask. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 2, 2020

“White House Operations made the assessment it was safe for the president in consultation with others,” McEnany added, not revealing who the “others” were.

.@PressSec on President Trump’s New Jersey trip yesterday: “It was deemed safe for the president to go. He socially distanced. It was an outdoor event and it was deemed safe…White House Operations made the assessment it was safe for the president in consultation with others.” pic.twitter.com/xcltfqiWx0 — CSPAN (@cspan) October 2, 2020

As U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) suggests, it appears no one at the White House is following CDC guidelines.

