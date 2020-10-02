Maskless Kayleigh McEnany wrongly claims fundraiser Trump attended after Hicks tested positive was outdoors
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany Friday afternoon spoke briefly to reporters, wrongly claiming that the Bedminster, New Jersey fundraiser President Donald Trump attended Thursday – after the White House knew Hope Hicks had tested positive for coronavirus – was outdoors.
President Donald Trump and the First Lady tested positive Thursday night.
“It was deemed safe for the president to go,” McEnany, herself exposed to both Hicks and President Trump, told reporters. “He socially distanced. It was an outdoor event and it was deemed safe.”
CNN reports the fundraiser was indoors, although there may have been an outdoor component.
A person who attended Trump’s fundraiser in Bedminster on Thurs says there were 2 events: a roundtable & speech delivered to a larger crowd.
The roundtable was indoors at a socially-distanced table. Guests did not wear masks, but attendees were reportedly tested ahead of time.
— Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) October 2, 2020
The fundraiser was not solely outdoors, as McEnany said. There was a roundtable inside before he addressed supporters outside. Trump did not wear a mask.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 2, 2020
“White House Operations made the assessment it was safe for the president in consultation with others,” McEnany added, not revealing who the “others” were.
.@PressSec on President Trump’s New Jersey trip yesterday: “It was deemed safe for the president to go. He socially distanced. It was an outdoor event and it was deemed safe…White House Operations made the assessment it was safe for the president in consultation with others.” pic.twitter.com/xcltfqiWx0
— CSPAN (@cspan) October 2, 2020
As U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) suggests, it appears no one at the White House is following CDC guidelines.
2/ Here is the relevant section from the CDC website on people who have been in contact with a COVID positive person:
“Even if you test negative for COVID-19 or feel healthy, you should stay home (quarantine) since symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus.”
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 2, 2020
2020 Election
Trump’s diagnosis could change everything — but GOP still scheming to suppress vote
Leave it to Donald Trump to test positive for COVID-19 just two days after a disastrous debate performance. It's tempting to think this is yet another of his reality show stunts, but it's hard to believe that he could get away with faking something like this considering that the Trump White House leaks like a sieve. It's more likely he does have the virus and his best-case scenario will be that he's one of the lucky asymptomatic cases and can spend the rest of the campaign testifying to his youthfulness and strength, no doubt attributable to "good genes."
2020 Election
Medical expert slams GOP’s Jim Jordan for not self-isolating after being exposed to COVID-19
A medical expert from the University of Washington slammed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for not immediately isolating after crossing paths with Hope Hicks on Air Force One.
During the segment that aired Friday morning on Andrea Mitchell Reports, Dr. Vin Gupta said, "Jim Jordan should go directly to quarantine. Jim Jordan was on Air Force One, around what is a very dangerous situation because Hope Hicks was on board and was symptomatic so she is a high-risk exposure for everybody on that flight."
2020 Election
Trump is terrified — and could exploit his COVID-19 infection to further destabilize the election: Naomi Klein
How will President Trump’s revelation that he tested positive for COVID-19 affect the presidential race? Acclaimed journalist, author and activist Naomi Klein warns that the Trump campaign is likely to exploit the news. “We need to be prepared for the president using the fact that he’s having to cancel campaign events for two weeks to try to further delegitimize elections,” she says.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tsSY27I3iU
TranscriptThis is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.
AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now! The Quarantine Report. I’m Amy Goodman, as we continue to look at this breaking news, President Trump and the first lady testing positive for COVID-19, announcing they’ll be quarantined for the next 14 days, canceling his campaign events. We end today’s show looking at how the development will impact the presidential race.