Maskless Kayleigh McEnany wrongly claims fundraiser Trump attended after Hicks tested positive was outdoors

Published

27 mins ago

on

Kayleigh McEnany (Screen Grab)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany Friday afternoon spoke briefly to reporters, wrongly claiming that the Bedminster, New Jersey fundraiser President Donald Trump attended Thursday – after the White House knew Hope Hicks had tested positive for coronavirus – was outdoors.

President Donald Trump and the First Lady tested positive Thursday night.

“It was deemed safe for the president to go,” McEnany, herself exposed to both Hicks and  President Trump, told reporters. “He socially distanced. It was an outdoor event and it was deemed safe.”

CNN reports the fundraiser was indoors, although there may have been an outdoor component.

“White House Operations made the assessment it was safe for the president in consultation with others,” McEnany added, not revealing who the “others” were.

As U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) suggests, it appears no one at the White House is following CDC guidelines.

