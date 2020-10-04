Quantcast
Connect with us

Matt Gaetz flattened by CNN host for defending Trump’s ‘reckless behavior’ spreading COVID-19

Published

2 hours ago

on

Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz (screengrab)

Normally unflappable CNN “Inside Politics” host John King hammered Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) on Sunday morning after showing a clip of the Florida lawmaker appearing on Fox News and saying if COVID-19 can infect the president there is no stopping it from infecting average Americans.

“I want you to listen,” King began. “This is one of the president’s key allies. Republicans have a challenge now: how do we message in the final weeks of the campaign, the final days, with the president in the hospital? This is Matt Gatez’s answer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Florida lawmaker, “This virus can get into the Oval [Office], into the body of the president. There’s no place where it could not possibly infect one of our fellow Americans, because there is no lockdown that can be a panacea to save everyone from everything, and this is proof positive that’s the case.”

“No, it is not proof positive that’s the case,” a fuming King explained. “It is proof positive that if you behave recklessly, you might get infected.”

“I want to show you this, the president’s schedule in the days before his diagnosis,” he continued. “We could go back weeks and months. The SCOTUS announcement at the White House — a packed crowd at the White House. People packed into small meeting rooms inside the White House before that. A crowded rally in Pennsylvania. A press conference in the briefing room — walking out with Pence.”

“He had a rally in Duluth,” he continued. “He gets on Air Force One headed to a fundraiser after being told one of his aides tested positive within his proximity. The problem is the president’s reckless behavior, not that COVID can get anybody.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH: CNN’s Tapper grills former Trump campaign official over sharing data with the Russians

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

On Sunday morning, CNN "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper put a former Donald Trump campaign official on the spot for giving the Russians internal polling data before the 2016 election and pressed him to explain his actions.

Speaking with Rick Gates, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy against the United States and making false statements about Russian election involvement, Tapper brought up the Russians and how Gates came to be involved with them.

"Obviously, the last few years the Russian investigation and Mueller report and prosecution all of that has been a part of your life," Tapper began. "You deny that there was any conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia. Obviously Mueller was not able to find what he thought was prosecutable evidence of conspiracy but you have admitted you repeated shared private Trump internal campaign polling data with your associate Konstantin Kilimnik who we know was a Russian operative -- you've downplayed that."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

ABC host confronts Trump adviser with Biden’s 14 point lead: ‘How can you come back from that kind of deficit?’

Published

39 mins ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

Trump campaign spokesperson Jason Miller on Sunday attacked Democratic candidate Joe Biden for wearing a mask "too often" even though President Donald Trump is hospitalized while recovering from COVID-19.

"We've all seen the rallies without the masks," ABC host George Stephanopoulos told Miller during a Sunday interview. "The Rose Garden event without the masks, President Trump's family refused to wear masks at the debate. And the president seemed pretty proud of that at Tuesday's debate."

Miller replied by attacking Biden.

"You know, I would say that with regard to Joe Biden, I think too often he's used the mask as a prop," Miller said. "Americans want to get life back to normal. That is the driving thing in everyone's lives right now. They want to get life back to normal. You can't just stay hidden in your basement the entire time."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘We’re being gaslit’: Expert accuses White House of lying about Trump’s health

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN's "Inside Politics," presidential historian Douglas Brinkley said the White House is hiding details about Donald Trump's health issues and lying about his condition, adding: "We are being gaslit."

Speaking with CNN host John King, Brinkley said the handling of Trump's bout with COVID-19 has been a "debacle" for the White House.

"The lack of transparency about the specifics." host King prompted. "What was the president's fever? How long and for what did the president need oxygen? Is that common or is this unusual?"

"It's unusual for this modern era," Brinkley replied. "In the past presidents would always try to conceal their illnesses, whether it was Eisenhower or Wilson. This one -- we're being gas-lit. The whole world is leaning forward trying to know what's going on now and we can't get any clear information."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE