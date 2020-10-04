Matt Gaetz flattened by CNN host for defending Trump’s ‘reckless behavior’ spreading COVID-19

Normally unflappable CNN “Inside Politics” host John King hammered Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) on Sunday morning after showing a clip of the Florida lawmaker appearing on Fox News and saying if COVID-19 can infect the president there is no stopping it from infecting average Americans.

“I want you to listen,” King began. “This is one of the president’s key allies. Republicans have a challenge now: how do we message in the final weeks of the campaign, the final days, with the president in the hospital? This is Matt Gatez’s answer.”

According to the Florida lawmaker, “This virus can get into the Oval [Office], into the body of the president. There’s no place where it could not possibly infect one of our fellow Americans, because there is no lockdown that can be a panacea to save everyone from everything, and this is proof positive that’s the case.”

“No, it is not proof positive that’s the case,” a fuming King explained. “It is proof positive that if you behave recklessly, you might get infected.”

“I want to show you this, the president’s schedule in the days before his diagnosis,” he continued. “We could go back weeks and months. The SCOTUS announcement at the White House — a packed crowd at the White House. People packed into small meeting rooms inside the White House before that. A crowded rally in Pennsylvania. A press conference in the briefing room — walking out with Pence.”

“He had a rally in Duluth,” he continued. “He gets on Air Force One headed to a fundraiser after being told one of his aides tested positive within his proximity. The problem is the president’s reckless behavior, not that COVID can get anybody.”

