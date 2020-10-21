‘McConnell has been AWOL’: Dem Senator rains hell on GOP leader for sabotaging COVID relief bill

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) on Wednesday rained hell on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for telling the White House that he didn’t want to vote on a deal for COVID-19 financial relief for struggling Americans before the 2020 election.

Appearing on CNN, Coons told host John Berman that McConnell has emerged as the biggest roadblock toward passing a broad relief package.

“McConnell has been AWOL, he has been absent, a total nonparticipant and is now actually being a critical speed bump in the last days as Speaker Pelosi is trying hard to work out a robust package of relief,” he said.

Coons then laid out the stakes and explained why Americans need help immediately.

“We have 6 million Americans late on their mortgage or their rent,” he said. “That should be in this bill. Every state is facing rising challenges, both in terms of their budgets and the pandemic response. Robust state and local government relief should be in this bill. And there should be another round of support for families. I hope we can get this done.”

