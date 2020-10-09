Quantcast
McConnell pours cold water on Trump’s plea for an election-saving stimulus deal

Published

1 min ago

on

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at CPAC in 2013. Image: Gage Skidmore/flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

President Donald Trump, just days after calling off negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on a deal to provide relief to Americans who are struggling amid an economic recession and the coronavirus pandemic, has now reportedly changed his tune.

Politico’s Jake Sherman reported on Friday that the White House “is now completely set on striking a Covid stimulus deal with Speaker Pelosi” and that “they expect working all next week on getting a deal.”

Just hours later, however, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) poured cold water on any potential deal by saying he doubted the Senate could pass a relief package and confirm Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett in time for the November 3rd election.

Per Axios, McConnell said that any stimulus package is “unlikely in the next three weeks,” and he instead wanted to concentrate on getting Barrett on the Supreme Court.

Axios also comments that “Senate Republicans remain far apart on what they want as a conference” and “also view Trump and Mnuchin as far more willing to give more to Pelosi than what they’re comfortable with — both numbers-wise and on policy.”


Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump-loving retirement village fears Pence’s visit after White House outbreak shows COVID-19 is no hoax

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 9, 2020

By

Despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 1 million people worldwide and over 212,800 in the United States — according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore — many Republican supporters of President Donald Trump continue to insist that the threat is being exaggerated by the mainstream media. Journalists Francisco Alvarado and Kelly Weill, in an article published in the Daily Beast on October 9, take a look at a Florida retirement community in which the pandemic was widely regarded as a Democratic hoax — that is, until Trump himself was hospitalized after testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. And now, some of the retirees are worried about a visit from Vice President Mike Pence.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH: Accused Whitmer kidnap plotter accuses Trump of being a ‘tyrant’ in video rant

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 9, 2020

By

In a video discovered on Twitter, one of the members of the right-wing militia who were taken into custody over a plot to kidnap Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attacked Donald Trump and called him "a tyrant."

Brandon Caserta, who could be looking at life in prison after the FBI foiled the plot to nab Whitmer outside of one of her homes and then  whisk her away to Wisconsin to face trial, was also not a fan of Trump and told his followers, "Trump is not your friend, dude."

Continuing in that vein, he asserted, “It amazes me that people actually, like, believe that when he’s shown over and over and over again that he’s a tyrant. Every single person that works for government is your enemy, dude.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump under investigation for improperly inflating value of land deal that got him a $21 million tax break

Published

39 mins ago

on

October 9, 2020

By

According to a new report from the Washington Post, a promise Donald Trump made 5 years ago to preserve the forest around his luxurious mansion in Westchester County, New York, got him a $21.1?million tax break. Now, an investigation is underway to determine if he inflated the value of the land.

"The size of Trump’s tax windfall was set by a 2016 appraisal that valued Seven Springs at $56.5?million — more than double the value assessed by the three Westchester county towns that each contained a piece of the property," the Post reports. "The valuation has now become a focal point of what could be one of the most consequential investigations facing President Trump as he heads into the election."

Continue Reading
 
 
