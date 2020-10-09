McConnell pours cold water on Trump’s plea for an election-saving stimulus deal

President Donald Trump, just days after calling off negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on a deal to provide relief to Americans who are struggling amid an economic recession and the coronavirus pandemic, has now reportedly changed his tune.

Politico’s Jake Sherman reported on Friday that the White House “is now completely set on striking a Covid stimulus deal with Speaker Pelosi” and that “they expect working all next week on getting a deal.”

Just hours later, however, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) poured cold water on any potential deal by saying he doubted the Senate could pass a relief package and confirm Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett in time for the November 3rd election.

Per Axios, McConnell said that any stimulus package is “unlikely in the next three weeks,” and he instead wanted to concentrate on getting Barrett on the Supreme Court.

Axios also comments that “Senate Republicans remain far apart on what they want as a conference” and “also view Trump and Mnuchin as far more willing to give more to Pelosi than what they’re comfortable with — both numbers-wise and on policy.”