McConnell’s rush to confirm Amy Coney Barrett endangered by outbreak of GOP Senators with COVID: CNN

Published

2 hours ago

on

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. (Screengrab)

On CNN Saturday, correspondent Ryan Nobles broke down how the COVID-19 infections of Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Ron Johnson (R-WI), the former two of whom sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee, pose a huge problem for the GOP push to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court before the election.

“I don’t think we can understate how significant it is we now have a third Republican senator tested positive for the coronavirus, and what this means for the confirmation of Judge Barrett,” said Nobles. “If we talked about this two days ago, we would have thought that the process was smooth sailing for Barrett, that Republicans have lined up behind [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell in the pick and ready to confirm her before the election. Now that you got three Republican senators out of the mix for an indefinite period of time, it really calls into question whether or not McConnell is going to be able to pull this off in time before the election.”

“Even if he has the votes in a lame duck election, the result of the election will have an impact on whether or not her nomination will push through,” said Nobles. “The beginning of the conversation, more and more continue to test positive. Right now, it’s only three Republican senators — there were more Republican senators at that event Saturday. These senators are intermingling with each other through lunches and meetings on Capitol Hill. So there is the possibility that more senators could test positive in the days to come.”

Watch below:


