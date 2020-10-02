Medical experts warn Trump is at high risk of COVID complications – but aides insist he is doing fine

President Donald Trump falls into multiple risk categories for severe coronavirus infection, but White House aides insist he’s doing fine.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said the president was experiencing “mild” symptoms, and chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow expressed confidence Trump would recover soon.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows confirms President Trump is experiencing mild Covid-19 symptoms, and affirms more health updates will come later in the day. https://t.co/nMEkOTKhPE pic.twitter.com/HUtj1NqumT — CNBC (@CNBC) October 2, 2020

“I spoke to [Trump] last night,” Kudlow told reporters. “He didn’t sound bad after a long day, but whatever.”

“I have been told second-hand his situation is light on the virus,” he added. “He’s a strong man, you know that. He’s a very strong man.”

The White House physician also assured the public the president and first lady Melania Trump were “well at this time,” but Trump suffers from some pre-existing conditions that could complicate his recovery.

The 74-year-old Trump is well above the 65-year threshold for high risk of serious infection or death, and his reported body mass index puts him over the line for obesity, another high risk factor.

The president has never been diagnosed with serious heart disease, but his doctors have noted that his poor diet and exercise habits put him at risk for developing those, and he also takes medication to lower his cholesterol.