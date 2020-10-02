Medical experts warn Trump is at high risk of COVID complications – but aides insist he is doing fine
President Donald Trump falls into multiple risk categories for severe coronavirus infection, but White House aides insist he’s doing fine.
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said the president was experiencing “mild” symptoms, and chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow expressed confidence Trump would recover soon.
“I spoke to [Trump] last night,” Kudlow told reporters. “He didn’t sound bad after a long day, but whatever.”
“I have been told second-hand his situation is light on the virus,” he added. “He’s a strong man, you know that. He’s a very strong man.”
The White House physician also assured the public the president and first lady Melania Trump were “well at this time,” but Trump suffers from some pre-existing conditions that could complicate his recovery.
The 74-year-old Trump is well above the 65-year threshold for high risk of serious infection or death, and his reported body mass index puts him over the line for obesity, another high risk factor.
The president has never been diagnosed with serious heart disease, but his doctors have noted that his poor diet and exercise habits put him at risk for developing those, and he also takes medication to lower his cholesterol.
Trump’s campaign never bothered to contact Biden’s campaign about COVID exposure
President Donald Trump's campaign never contacted Democratic nominee Joe Biden's campaign to let them know that they might have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
According to both PBS News' Yamiche Alcindor and CNN's Sarah Mucha, Biden's campaign only learned about the president's infection through news reports and was never informed by anyone on the Trump campaign about the president coming down with the disease.
Coronavirus curbs evoked East Germany memories: Angela Merkel
Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that the drastic limits placed on people's freedoms to curb the coronavirus earlier this year had weighed heavily on her, bringing back memories of life in surveillance-riddled East Germany.
Speaking on the eve of the 30th anniversary of German reunification, Merkel told the RND newspaper group she was acutely aware of the sacrifices she was asking of Germans when the country went into lockdown in March.
"That I had to tell people they could only be out in the street in a single household or just two persons at a time, that no events could take place, that children could not visit their parents in care homes -- these were serious restrictions."
COVID revelation is Trump’s most liked tweet
President Donald Trump's revelation that he and wife Melania tested positive for Covid-19 quickly became his most liked and shared tweet, according to an analysis.
The announcement in the early morning hours of Friday garnered more than 1.2 million likes within eight hours, and was shared or retweeted at similar levels.
According to the news site Axios, the tweet was Trump's most popular ever, topping his 2019 news that rapper A$AP Rocky was released from prison in Sweden. Axios analyzed data from the Trump Twitter Archive.
Trump's announcement sparked a flood of reaction on Twitter, where he has some 86 million followers, and on other social media.