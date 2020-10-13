Quantcast
Connect with us

Michigan militants also plotted kidnapping of Dem Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam: FBI

Published

2 hours ago

on

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (Facebook)

The militants in Michigan who plotted to kidnap Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had a similar plot in the works for Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, the FBI revealed on Tuesday.

Per the Washington Post, FBI Special Agent Richard Trask testified during a court appearance in the city of Grand Rapids that the militants accused in the Whitmer plot also discussed targeting Northam during a meeting that took place in Dublin, Ohio earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At this meeting they discussed possible targets, taking a sitting governor, specifically issues with the governors of Michigan and Virginia, based upon the lockdown orders,” he said.

Both Whitmer and Northam were targeted by President Donald Trump earlier this year for their efforts to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, and the president tweeted out “LIBERATE MICHIGAN” and “LIBERATE VIRGINIA” this past April at a time when armed militants were protesting lockdown orders.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘No leadership’: Former Trump official details how difficult it was to protect America during the last 4 years — because of the ‘chaos’ president

Published

1 min ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

A former Homeland Security official is speaking out about the difficulty she faced trying to protect the country while working in President Donald Trump's administration.

Elizabeth Neumann, former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Counterterrorism and Threat Prevention, penned an op-ed that was published to USA Today on Tuesday morning. According to Neumann, Trump's erratic and combative behavior during the first presidential debate was nothing more than a glimpse into how he governs on a daily basis inside the White House.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s disgraced former physician attacks Biden’s ‘mental capacity’ in official campaign call

Published

1 min ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

Ronny Jackson, the disgraced former White House physician who is now running as a Republican for Congress in Texas, told reporters on Tuesday that Democratic nominee Joe Biden may lack the "mental capacity" to be president.

The Trump campaign over the last two weeks has toned down its efforts to paint the former vice president as senile after multiple polls show that Biden bested Trump in the first 2020 presidential debate.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Minnesota Republican denies racism still exists in bizarre Senate debate rant

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

During a debate last week between Minnesota state Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen (R-Alexandria) and his Democratic challenger, Michele Anderson, the Republican launched into a bizarre rant about racism in America, saying it is a thing of the past as evidenced by the election of Barack Obama in 2008.

During the debate, the former Douglas County sheriff was asked about what he could do in the legislature to help eliminate racial disparities and protect the rights of all citizens which led to an illuminating response, the City Paper reported.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE