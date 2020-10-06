Military aide who came in contact with Trump gets COVID-19 in latest White House infection

Yet another person in regular contact with President Donald Trump has come down with the novel coronavirus.

NBC News’ Geoff Bennett reports that “a military aide who comes in contact with President Trump tested positive over the weekend,” which now makes over a dozen Trump officials or allies who have tested positive for the disease in just the last week.

In addition to the military aide, the disease has also infected first lady Melania Trump, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager Bill Stepien, White House aide Hope Hicks, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, White House press aide Chad Gilmartin, personal assistant Nicholas Luna, and Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Ron Johnson (R-WI).

Despite this, the president has been telling Americans for the past two days that they have nothing to fear from the virus, which so far has infected more than 7 million Americans and has claimed 210,000 American lives in just eight months.