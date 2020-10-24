Military gear flying off the shelves over fears of post-election day civil unrest: report
On Saturday, Bloomberg Quint reported that there is a huge spike in sales of military gear as Americans fear widespread civil unrest in the wake of the election — no matter who wins.
“‘Tactical apparel’ has become a lifestyle industry serving militarized law-enforcement agents and the freelance gunmen who emulate them,” reported Peter Robison, Rachel Adams-Heard, and Erik Larson. “Less than two weeks before Election Day, orders are rolling in.” For example, “Since last year, online purchases have driven a 20-fold jump in sales of goods like the $220 CM-6M gas mask — resistant to bean-bag rounds — for Mira Safety of Austin, Texas.”
“A shift became apparent with this spring’s Black Lives Matter protests and bitterly resented pandemic lockdowns,” said the report. “Now the gear is everywhere, from camouflage-clad antifa supporters to right-wing extremists who appeared at Michigan’s capitol even after men were arrested in a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.”
“In some suburban and rural settings, it’s become everyday wear,” said the report. “A retail chain called 5.11 Tactical, which traces its roots to a friend of President Donald Trump’s adult sons, is even trying to turn the survivalist look into a fashionable national brand. It’s racking up annual sales of almost $400 million with stores in places including Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the U.S. Army’s Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. Across the country, gun and ammunition sales have surged as well.”
2020 Election
‘How low can you go?’: Conservative wallops Trump for running the ‘sleaziest’ campaign in modern American history
On Saturday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative columnist Max Boot examined how Republicans have devolved into the "party of pseudo-scandals" — and how President Donald Trump and his allies have enthusiastically taken the party to new lows.
"The Republican Party, in cahoots with media partners such as Fox 'News' and Rush Limbaugh, has manufactured one pseudo-scandal after another: Vince Foster’s suicide, Whitewater, Mena airport, John Kerry’s Swift Boat service, Barack Obama’s birth certificate, the Clinton Foundation and Hillary Clinton’s emails, among others," wrote Boot.
2020 Election
Don Trump Jr and Eric dropping hints they may run for office: report
According to a report from Forbes, Don Trump Jr. and his younger brother, Eric are using the waning days of the 2020 election to float trial balloons about their personal future political plans at a time when their father, Donald Trump, is on the verge of seeing his own brief political career coming to an abrupt end.
The report states the two brothers, who ostensibly run the Trump Organization when they are not tweeting and defending their father, have been making subtle overtures on their social media accounts.
2020 Election
How the conservative movement and the rise of the hard right created Donald Trump
Signs are increasing that Donald Trump is headed toward the devastating electoral loss that experts expected four years ago. But even if they're right this time, what does that tell us about what's ahead? And what if they're wrong yet again? Either way, Trumpism won't be going away on its own, nor will any of the other illiberal eruptions across the West and around the world, which have left conservatives as bewildered as anybody else.
This article first appeared in Salon.