Militia that targeted Michigan governor also sought to kill cops

NBC News investigative reporter Tom Winter provided details on Thursday about the militia plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and violently overthrow the government over her mask mandate and COVID-19 rules.

Winter explained that the FBI began monitoring social media conversations about the violent overthrow of the government and were able to use embedded agents and informants to thwart the plot.

“One of those informants came from a militia group in Michigan and as a result they were able to speak with this person who came forward because they were concerned that the militia was seeking the addresses of police officers and wanted to kill police officers,” he said. “One of the militia groups that was kind of associated or tried to be brought in to be recruited by the people that were charged today in this plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was allegedly involved in one of those Second Amendment rallies at the capital in Michigan.”

For the past several months, Republicans have alleged that Black Lives Matter protesters were responsible for violent attacks against police officers and have tried to claim that supporters of the movement are domestic terrorists. FBI Director Christopher Wray testified that “opportunists,” militia members and anarchists were the majority of the instigators of violence at such rallies.

See the video report below: