Minnesota Republican denies racism still exists in bizarre Senate debate rant
During a debate last week between Minnesota state Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen (R-Alexandria) and his Democratic challenger, Michele Anderson, the Republican launched into a bizarre rant about racism in America, saying it is a thing of the past as evidenced by the election of Barack Obama in 2008.
During the debate, the former Douglas County sheriff was asked about what he could do in the legislature to help eliminate racial disparities and protect the rights of all citizens which led to an illuminating response, the City Paper reported.
“We shouldn’t even be talking about this. We shouldn’t even be discussing this. And I don’t believe there is racial discrimination going on. I absolutely don’t,” he replied before admitting that he has seen scenes of “fire trucks and hoses and dogs and horses” used against civil rights protesters when he was growing up.
That said, he went on to imply that he felt law enforcement officers were being unfairly maligned by the press over confrontations with Black Americans and protesters.
“We don’t blame that one person for the whole community,” he said. “If that community isn’t raising their children in the proper fashion, that’s not a policeman’s issue. They’re going to be called in there if there’s crime…. And yes, unfortunate things are going to happen. There’s going to be some shootings.”
He then added, “But to sit here and lie to people and say we are in a horrible racist situation in this country, I’d have to ask, how did Obama get to be where he is? How did these professional sports stars get to be where they are?”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Trump continues his COVID-19 blunders as he resorts to pathetic ploys to shore up his sagging image
Jackie Anklam realized that Donald Trump was failing the American people when her father died of complications of COVID-19 in a Michigan hospital that ran short of personal protective equipment (PPE) for its workers.
What outrages her more is that, several months later, Trump not only refuses to learn from his early blunders but blithely flouts the safety measures critical to slowing the virus.
Instead of leading the nation to safety, Trump downplays the pandemic for personal political gain and divides Americans when they most need to pull together.
“He doesn’t care about getting a grip on this. He doesn’t even care about giving it to someone,” said Anklam, noting Trump refused to wear a mask and defied social distancing requirements while health experts warned that such reckless behavior contributed to the rising death toll.
2020 Election
Joe Biden heads to Florida to court senior vote
oe Biden heads for Florida on Tuesday to court elderly Americans who helped elect Donald Trump four years ago but appear to be swinging to the Democratic candidate for the White House this time around amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden, at 77 the oldest Democratic nominee ever, is to "deliver his vision for older Americans" at an event in the city of Pembroke Pines, north of Miami, his campaign said.
The former vice president's visit to Florida comes a day after Trump held a campaign rally in the Sunshine State, his first since his hospitalization for Covid-19.
Unlike Biden's small, socially distanced gatherings, thousands of supporters packed an airport tarmac for the president's return to the campaign trail.
2020 Election
‘No leadership’: Former Trump official details how difficult it was to protect America during the last 4 years — because of the ‘chaos’ president
A former Homeland Security official is speaking out about the difficulty she faced trying to protect the country while working in President Donald Trump's administration.
Elizabeth Neumann, former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Counterterrorism and Threat Prevention, penned an op-ed that was published to USA Today on Tuesday morning. According to Neumann, Trump's erratic and combative behavior during the first presidential debate was nothing more than a glimpse into how he governs on a daily basis inside the White House.