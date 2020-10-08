Mitch McConnell says he hasn’t been to the White House because of how they handle COVID

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell threw the White House under the bus Thursday when he explained the reason that he didn’t feel comfortable going to the White House for any events.

“I haven’t actually been to the White House since August the 6th. Because my impression was that their approach to how to handle this is different from mine and what I suggested that we do in the Senate, which is to wear a mask and practice social distancing,” McConnell said.

The White House wasn’t implementing mask mandates and clearly was unable to protect the president from getting the coronavirus along with the rest of the White House staff. As of Wednesday evening, a whopping 34 people had contracted COVID-19 from contact with the White House and the president. Thus far two people have been hospitalized, the president and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who helped Trump with debate prep.