Mitch McConnell waited too long to distance himself from Trump — and now it’s going to cost him: report
According to a report from USA Today, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and fellow Republican senators waited too long to put some distance between themselves and unpopular President Donald Trump and that will likely cost McConnell his power and GOP control of the Senate.
With the election a little more than two weeks away and Trump appearing to be heading to defeat, members of the Republican Party have begun to openly suggest they are facing a “bloodbath” on November 3rd. According to the USA Today report, conservatives lawmakers have only themselves to blame for the coming debacle.
According to Jessica Taylor of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, “It just shows that these senators are pulled in two different directions. They can’t irritate the very conservative Trump base but they also need independents to win the general election. It’s a no-win situation for them in many regards.”
The report notes that McConnell is pushing through the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and scheduling a vote of COVID-19 relief this coming week in an effort to give GOP candidates something to brag about while avoiding mention of the president.
“McConnell, known for bringing home the political bacon to Kentucky, looked to give GOP colleagues a way out when he announced the Senate’s schedule was shifting,” the report stated.
“As a general rule, presidential candidates have coattails that help down-ballot candidates of their own party because they help expand the participation of like-minded voters. But that wasn’t the case in 2016 with Trump,” the report continued. “Four years ago, a number of senators publicly disavowed Trump, many of them breaking with him over the Hollywood Access tape in which the then-reality show star Trump was caught on a hot mic bragging about groping women.”
This go-around it appears that Republican Senators from North Carolina, Maine, Colorado, Nebraska, Arizona and Georgia could be out of a job after election day because they failed to disavow the president — thereby handing control of the Senate to the Democrats.
RNC head McDaniel defends Trump’s ‘Lock them all up’ threat by whining her kids are locked out of school
Appearing on ABC's "This Week," Republican National Committee head Ronna Romney McDaniel deflected questions about Donald Trump encouraging his followers to chant "Lock her up" in reference to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) by complaining her kids are being kept out of school because of the governor's COVID-19 shutdown.
Speaking with host George Stephanopoulos, Michigan resident Romney McDaniel was pressed about the president's comments about the Democratic governor who was at the center of a plot by domestic terrorists to kidnap her and put on trial over her COVID-19 edicts.
Fox News host smears Hunter Biden: ‘Should this suggest that there’s a child pornography issue?’
Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday sought to link the son of Democratic nominee Joe Biden to child pornography.
Bartiromo made the assertion about Hunter Biden in the form of a question to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI).
According to the Fox News host, someone had analyzed the handwriting of an FBI agent who served subpoenas for Hunter Biden's laptop and determined that the agent once worked on "child pornography issues."
"What is going to be coming out in the coming weeks?" Bartiromo asked. "We understand here on Sunday Morning Futures there is more to come. And there is further analysis of the subpoenas handwriting and it suggests that the subpoena was served by an FBI agent whose name is Joshua Wilson and over the last five years, he has been working on child pornography issues."
Donald Trump Jr. says dad’s ‘next move’ is to ‘break up’ FBI: ‘He has to get rid of these things’
Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday called on his father to "break up" the FBI if he wins a second term.
During an interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo asked the president's son what his father would do if the FBI does not do his bidding by smearing the son of Democratic nominee Joe Biden and by preventing Democrats from increasing the use of mail-in ballots.
"We have to keep fighting," Trump replied. "We're fighting with one leg and two arms tied behind our back. You know, we don't have the mainstream media that's willing to at this point, not even just boost the other side, but literally run cover for what would arguably be the biggest corruption scheme in American political history. This is the stuff that makes Watergate look like kindergarten."