Internet reacts to audio of ‘sociopath’ Melania Trump swearing about separated migrant children

Published

47 mins ago

on

Melania Trump gives an interview (Screenshot)

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff has released audio recordings of her conversations with Melania Trump. Wolkoff was a friend and advisor to the First Lady and has written a book about her time in the White House.

CNN aired the audio Thursday night. The tapes are damning.

In one segment the First Lady complains that “they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f**king break.”

In another she says, “who gives a f**k about Christmas stuff and decoration?”

“They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough. I don’t do enough,” she said in one tape. “I’m working like a — my ass off at — Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right? Correct? Okay, and then I do it. And I say that I’m working on Christmas planning for the Christmas. And they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f***ing break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?”

Many on social media are outraged.

