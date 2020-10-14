More than a third of Michigan Trump voters don’t even like him
A new poll out of Michigan doesn’t just show Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden beating President Donald Trump — it also shows that a large chunk of Trump’s own voters don’t like his behavior.
CBS News reports that its most recent battleground poll of Michigan shows that 34 percent of Trump voters in the state say they don’t approve of the way he handles himself, versus just nine percent of Biden voters who say the same thing about their candidate.
CBS News interviewed some of these Trump voters and found that many were backing him simply because they approved of his policies on issues such as abortion or the economy — not because they were actually fond of him.
“I guess sometimes when he speaks things that he says aren’t very polite,” said Trump voter Jacque Hinds, who is voting for him because of her opposition to abortion. “I’m just not a fan of him as a person.”
Trump voter Kim Hensley said she liked how the president had handled the economy — even while acknowledging he has made racist remarks.
“I don’t like the things that Donald Trump has to say about women, about minorities, about different ethnic groups,” she said. “But I think he is appropriate to lead an economy and grow. He’s a businessman, so I agree with that.”
2020 Election
Employees press Amazon for election day holiday
More than 3,000 Amazon employees have signed a petition asking the technology and retail giant to provide a holiday for voting in the November 3 US election, organizers said.
The petition was organized by Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, a group active on several social issues involving the company.
"Removing barriers to voting is critical to ensure we have a voice on the issues we care about. There is no racial or climate justice without voting justice," the group said in a blog post Tuesday.
"With reduced polling locations in many states, eight hours is necessary to ensure nobody is unable to vote because they have to work."
2020 Election
Want to beat Republicans at their own game? Here’s how
I keep hearing from progressives who lament that even if Biden wins, Trump and McConnell have tilted the playing field forever.
They point to McConnell’s rush to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, after blocking President Obama’s nominee for 293 days because it was “too close” to the next election. And to the fact that Republicans in the Senate represent 11 million fewer Americans than their Democratic counterparts, and are still able to confirm a Supreme Court justice and entrench minority rule.
But that’s not the end of the story.
The Constitution doesn’t prevent increasing the size of the Supreme Court in order to balance it. Or creating a pool of circuit court justices to cycle in and out of it. In fact, the Constitution says nothing at all about the size of the Court.
2020 Election
GOP’s Susan Collins is fighting to survive in a political climate remade by Trump
Originally published by The 19th
RANGELEY, Maine — On a crisp, sunny day in late September, Susan Collins was on a campaign bus tour through Maine, the state she’s represented in the U.S. Senate since 1997.
Collins, up for reelection in November, had started the day’s bus tour at a sawmill in nearby Dixfield — “I’ve never seen such a sophisticated, high-tech mill, it is truly extraordinary” — and she would end it in Farmington at Gifford’s Ice Cream Stand, the company that produces the ice cream Collins serves with Maine blueberry pie when she hosts the weekly Senate Republican lunch.