Morning Joe hammers GOP voters for ignoring Trump’s anti-American behavior: ‘You can’t plead ignorance’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough hammered Republicans who are still backing President Donald Trump, after all they’ve seen so far, because they can’t bring themselves to vote for a Democrat.

The “Morning Joe” host rolled video of the president calling reporters and his opponent Joe Biden criminals, saying his Attorney General William Barr should prosecute them for unspecified crimes, and said Trump was obviously unfit for office.

“He’s enraged about the fact that his attorney general will not arrest his political opponent,” Scarborough said. “So all of these people saying, ‘Oh, you know, I don’t vote for Democrats, you know what, I’m just voting for him because of the regulations.’ Donald Trump in the last two weeks of the campaign is raging at his attorney general for not arresting his political opponent.”

“If you’re voting for Donald Trump, that’s who you’re voting for, and if you’re voting for that man who two weeks from Election Day is calling for the arrest of his opponent, then you have absolutely no idea what America is about,” Scarborough continued. “Let me say it again. You have no idea what this country is about if you’re supporting a man who, two weeks out, is calling for the arrest of his — you can’t — you can’t explain that away. You can’t explain that away to history or explain it away to your children or your grandchildren. You just can’t, and you can’t plead ignorance because you know better.”

“Let me say it one more time,” he added. “Donald Trump, the man who said that Article 2 gave him power to do whatever he wanted to do. Donald Trump, the same man who constantly undermines the judiciary and the same man who calls the media, the free press, that Stalinist slur, enemies of the people. He’s now yelling at his attorney general for not arresting his opponent.”

That type of undemocratic behavior fuels protests and revolutions in other countries, Scarborough said.

“This is what is being fought in Belarus,” he said. “Donald Trump is a strongman, a weak strongman, but he’s trying to be a strongman. How anybody can vote for him, I don’t care what your ideology is, I don’t care what your regulations are. I mean, two weeks out, saying that his opponent should be arrested, it is beyond the pale. It is un-American, there’s no other way to put it.”