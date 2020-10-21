Mother called ‘Biden supporter’ while shopping for her son’s favorite cereal — ‘I hope your kid dies’
“You’re a stupid, ignorant (expletive) and you don’t belong in this country because you’re an illegal,” a man shouted. “I hope your (expletive) kid dies. How about that? I hope he dies of leukemia and suffers a long time.”
The woman recorded the dispute in the parking lot. She was at the store to purchase her son’s favorite cereal. She said the man called her a “Biden supporter.”
“What does he know about me? He knows nothing,” she said. “Just because he assumed I’m an immigrant and because I have an accent, he assumed all that, he went with it.”
Watch the video below.
