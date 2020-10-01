Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Morning Joe fears Trump will inflict his ‘death wish’ on Americans as he faces defeat

Published

1 hour ago

on

Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough has always feared that President Donald Trump would destroy as much as he could before he’s brought down, and he’s growing increasingly alarmed.

The “Morning Joe” host said the president seems headed toward an election defeat, and one of his guests said that puts Trump’s gestures toward right-wing extremists into an even more dangerous light.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the best possible explanation, from Trump’s point of view, if you are a Trump apologist, would be that he likes people who like him,” said Financial Times national editor Ed Luce. “But then that, of course, begs the question, why is it that these far-right white supremacist, extremist groups, like him?”

“I don’t think that explanation serves at all,” Luce continued. “You judge somebody by his action. You look at his attitudes and policies on immigration, what he said, probably unrepeatable on this show about African countries, as opposed to the blue-eyed blond immigrants from Norway. My explanation would be he has sympathy with the people who like him, but in a larger political sense, this is entirely self-destructive.”

“He is going against every rule of a president or any other person seeking re-election,” Luce added, “which is to appeal to more moderate people to add to your demographic coalition. He’s on a death wish here. I think he knows he’s probably going to lose. He said, you guys, meaning the media and particularly the networks, are going to miss me. I’m sure you saw that tweet yesterday afternoon, and he’s saying, if I’m going to go down, I’m going to take you down with me. I think there’s a death wish in his approach to this election that is the mark of somebody who’s got a very dark mind.”

Scarborough agreed, saying he’s always been concerned about what Trump would do when he’s boxed in.

“It’s always been a fear about Donald Trump that, if he was going to go down, he was going to try to take as many Americans with him as he could,” Scarborough said. “That is a warning to people around him in the Cabinet, that is a warning to Republicans as we move forward and it becomes more obvious, if it does become more obvious, that Donald Trump cannot win this election, it is going to be responsible for Republicans to do everything they can to limit the damage to this democracy and save the lives of as many Americans as they can.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Does that sound dark?” he added. “It does. Is that man’s mind dark? It is. Are you going to prepare for it? We pray you will.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Gen. Stanley McChrystal endorses Joe Biden — years after he was fired for criticizing ex-vice president

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

Retired U.S. Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal endorsed Joe Biden for president.

The former commander of Joint Special Operations Command appeared Thursday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and officially backed the former vice president he was fired for criticizing in 2010.

"Anyone we chose will make mistakes, that's for sure," McChrystal said. "But the reality is if we pick for character, values, we'll be best off."

McChrystal and his staff mocked Biden and other civilian government officials in a Rolling Stone article written by the late journalist Michael Hastings, but the retired general said he respected the former vice president as a man and a leader.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s COVID task force is almost ‘begging’ him to cancel Wisconsin rally amid infection surge: CNN’s Berman

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

CNN's John Berman on Thursday pointed out that President Donald Trump's own COVID-19 task force appears to be trying to get the president to cancel his upcoming rally in Wisconsin, which is seeing a record spike in novel coronavirus cases.

During a discussion about the surge in cases and hospitalizations in Wisconsin, Berman quoted from a new coronavirus task force report that warned in stark terms about the dangers facing the state.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘This is fascism’: Trump riles up Minnesota supporters with racist attack on Somali refugees

Published

44 mins ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

Just 24 hours after refusing to condemn white supremacists during the first 2020 general election debate, President Donald Trump late Wednesday launched a racist attack on refugees from Somalia and other nations and parroted an unfounded right-wing claim about Rep. Ilhan Omar, sparking "lock her up!" chants from his Minnesota supporters.

"Another massive issue for Minnesota is the election of Joe Biden's plan to inundate your state with a historic flood of refugees," Trump said to boos from the crowd gathered at Duluth International Airport. "Coming from the most dangerous places in the world including Yemen, Syria, and your favorite country, Somalia. Right? You love Somalia... Biden will turn Minnesota into a refugee camp."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE