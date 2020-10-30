Quantcast
MSNBC’s Morning Joe reveals how Florida could deliver ‘bad news’ for Trump early on Election Night

Published

2 hours ago

on

Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough explained what to look for in Florida’s early election reporting that could spell “bad news” for President Donald Trump.

Huge numbers of Florida voters have already cast their ballots with five days until the Nov. 3 election, and the “Morning Joe” host said that could allow results to be available relatively early on Election Night.

“The whole state of Florida doesn’t report obviously until 8 o’clock, when the Central Time Zone of Florida, my part of the state, starts reporting, but I could tell by 8 o’clock, by comparing what Bush had done in [2000] with what he was doing in 2004 and these Florida — in these Florida counties, whether it was in Miami-Dade, Broward or Palm Beach, or whether it was the center of the state or up in Jacksonville and Duval County. I could tell that Bush was so overperforming his 2000 numbers and I turned to people on the panel, I said, ‘Hey, Florida is not going to be close this year. Since there are so many transplants in this state, if Bush is outperforming himself here, this is going to also be true across the Midwest.'”

That’s why Scarborough said he’ll be watching the early results from Florida to get a sense of how other swing states might fall.

“We have all been hearing that, yes, Pennsylvania, it’s going to take them 18 years to count all the votes in Pennsylvania,” he said, “but it’s important for people to remember that by 7:30, especially if 75 percent, 80 percent of Floridians have already voted, by 7:30 we can go in and look at a lot of the counties, especially in the middle of the state, and, like you said, along the Gulf Coast. If Donald Trump is underperforming by 10 percent, 15 percent [of] what he did four years ago in those Florida counties, that’s not just bad news for him in Florida — that’s bad news for him across the country.”

On the other hand, early results from Florida could signal bad news for Joe Biden.

“Now, if Donald Trump is doing as well in those, even those small counties, some of which will have 90 percent of their vote in and we’ll get it by 7:30 at night on Election Night, if you take some of those counties in the center of the state, and Donald Trump is holding those margins, well, Joe Biden may be in for not just a long night, a very long few weeks.”

2020 Election

Walmart pulling guns and ammo off shelves over fears of election unrest: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

Mass market retailer Walmart is removing easily accessible guns and ammunition from their shelves  prior to the election over fears of civil unrest, reports WCNC.

While other retailers are planning on covering their windows and placing stock in backrooms over fears of protests breaking out over presidential election results and possible court interference over voting totals, Walmart -- one of the nation's top gun retailers -- is also taking precautions.

2020 Election

Trump’s ‘attempted purge’ of late ballots could screw over military voters: CNN’s John Avlon

Published

28 mins ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

CNN's John Avlon on Friday explained how President Donald Trump's attempts to stop late-arriving ballots from being counted could screw over the same military voters who largely backed him four years ago.

During one of his "Reality Check" segments, Avlon cited the president's recent remarks about how he hoped the Supreme Court would cut off counting ballots on the day after election day.

"Hopefully, the few states remaining that want to take a lot of time after November 3rd to count ballots, that won't be allowed by the various courts," the president said this week.

Avlon, however, argued that this could backfire on the president.

2020 Election

‘Mind-blowing’: Experts stunned by 3 AM Trump tweets threatening Supreme Court Justices

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump in the middle of the night launched a 45 minute Twitter tantrum that ended with an attack on the Supreme Court's justices, one-third of whom he placed on the bench.

Trump clearly was furious about a recent ruling handed down by eight of the now-nine justices. The Court ruled that Pennsylvania and North Carolina can accept absentee ballots after Election Day.

The president went ballistic, threatening the nation's top jurists.

