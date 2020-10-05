Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Morning Joe scorches ‘sociopath’ Trump for ignoring COVID-19 until he got sick

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump leaving the White House in a mask while being airlifted to Walter Reed Medical Center (screengrab)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped President Donald Trump for ignoring the coronavirus pandemic until he personally became a victim.

The president said over the weekend that he had “learned a lot” about the potentially deadly virus since his positive test and subsequent hospitalization, and the “Morning Joe” host asked journalist Bob Woodward to explain why Trump refused to act on what he already knew about the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have your tapes, those records, those historical records where the president is telling you this is an airborne virus, this is really bad,” Scarborough said. “This is going to be problematic, saying that [Dr. Anthony] Fauci is a smart guy and yet, we have the president time and again contradicting Fauci after he said that this was a killer, that this was bad, this was the worst thing.”

“One quote keeps going back into my mind, and I know that you’re very aware of this, this situation where Donald Trump is on, is talking to the press with Fauci with him, and Fauci says that this is going to come back in the fall” he added. “Donald Trump says no, it will not come back in the fall, this is going to leave by this summer, the heat’s going to wipe it away, and it will not come back in the fall, and then Fauci has to come back up and say, yes, Mr. President, it will come back in the fall.”

Another outbreak is already underway, and has consumed the White House and Senate Republicans, and Scarborough said the president was to blame.

“With the knowledge that he has and here we are in the fall and, my god, is it coming back with a vengeance,” he said. “Even I don’t understand how Donald Trump could be telling you in February and have full knowledge that this could kill him, that this could kill his wife, that this could kill Republican senators, that this could anybody that came in contact with him, and still behave the way he behaved time and time again throughout this campaign. This is like beyond — we’d say he’s a sociopath, but this is beyond that.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Leading medical expert slams Trump’s personal doctor for ‘bizarre’ update on president’s lung functioning

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

Speaking on MSNBC this morning, Dean of Brown University School of Public Health, Dr. Ashish Jha, said the updates coming from President Trump's doctors at Walter Reed are "confusing" because they've been "inconsistent" and "evasive."

"But if we assume that the President started having symptoms on Thursday and tested positive for the first time on Thursday, he is still very much in the thick of it," Jha said.

Jha then addressed the seemingly evasive statement given to the press by Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley, saying that while it's okay for a doctor to reflect optimism, it's also important to be truthful.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving megachurch pastor tests positive for COVID-19

Published

14 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

According to KSAT News, controversial pro-Trump San Antonio megachurch pastor John Hagee has tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

"The announcement came Sunday afternoon during the church’s online service on Facebook from his son, Pastor Matt Hagee," said the report. "Matt Hagee told the church body that his father was informed by his doctors Friday that he had tested positive for the virus. However, he said it was discovered early and his father is now on the mend."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump voter tells focus group that Biden may have used magic contact lenses to win debate

Published

19 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

A Trump supporter recently told a focus group that he believed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden secretly used high-tech contact lenses to win the first 2020 presidential debate.

Writing in The Bulwark, professional messaging coach Rich Thau explains that he has been seeing more conspiracy theories about Biden pop up in answers to focus groups he's conducted during the 2020 campaign.

In his most recent focus group that took place after last Tuesday's debate, one Trump voter spouted a conspiracy theory that went beyond standard Trump voter conspiracy theories about Biden wearing a secret earpiece.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE