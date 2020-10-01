Nancy Pelosi should isolate for ‘continuity in government’ as both Trump and Pence may have coronavirus: CNN doctor

President Donald Trump is under quarantine that is supposed to last 14 days after White House advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.

After Hicks traveled about Air Force One four times this week, raising worries that COVID may have spread to the highest levels of the White House.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner made they case that Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is second in the line of ascension should anything happen to Trump or Vice President Mike Pence, should be isolated to prevent government decapitation from the virus.

“You’re saying everyone who has been in contact with Hope Hicks, or in these situtations, should be quarantining right now?” CNN’s Don Lemon asked.

“Yeah, everyone should be quarantining now,” Dr. Reiner replied.

“And I’ll go even further and say that the Speaker of the House should be protected in isolation now because it doesn’t violate the rules of physics now for both vice president and the president of the United States to get sick,” he continued.

“The continuity of government requires that we have a clear leader here and it’s very possible the president and the vice president can both become sick right now,” he explained. “So, I would limit activity for the Speaker of the House and make sure she’s really isolated and in a relatively sterile environment.”

Dr. Jonathan Reiner says on CNN that Nancy Pelosi should be in isolation right now, because given that they've been exposed to Covid, it's possible both Trump and Pence could become sick pic.twitter.com/pkcdT33vYN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 2, 2020