Trump reveals he was tested for COVID after Hope Hicks tested positive: ‘You get close and things happen’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump, Hope Hicks -- (Photo: screenshot)

President Donald Trump on Thursday evening revealed that he has been tested again for COVID-19 after White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus.

Despite photos showing Hicks maskless while traveling with Trump, the president said she often wears.

“So whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don’t know,” Trump said.

“I just went for a test and we’ll see what happens — who knows,” Trump said.

He suggested that police and troops “want to hug you and they want to kiss you” and “you get close and things happen” because “she’s a very warm person with them.”

“I just went out for a test — they just do it, it will come back later I guess — and the first lady also because we spend a lot of time with Hope, and others, so we’ll see what happens,” Trump said.


