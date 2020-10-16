NARAL calls for Democrats to replace Feinstein as Senate Judiciary leader after her praise for Lindsey Graham

The abortion rights group NARAL Pro-Choice America is calling for Democrats to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Feinstein, 87, is the ranking Democrat on the committee despite never attending law school. If Democrats win control of the Senate in the 2020 elections, Feinstein is in line to chair the committee.

On Thursday, Feinstein praised Graham for his confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Chairman, I just want to thank you, this has been one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in and I want to thank you for your fairness and the opportunity of going back and forth. It leaves one with a lot of hopes,” Feinstein said. “Thank you so much for your leadership.”

Following the comments, Democrats were urged to intervene and remove Feinstein from the Judiciary Committee.

On Friday, NARAL president Ilyse Hogue joined the calls for Feinstein to be replaced, even though the organization has been one of her biggest political backers for decades.

New: @NARAL president @ilyseh joins the chorus assailing @SenFeinstein's #ACBHearings performance, saying she "offered an appearance of credibility to the proceedings that is wildly out of step with the American people. As such, we believe the committee needs new leadership." — SovernNation (@SovernNation) October 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT