NARAL calls for Democrats to replace Feinstein as Senate Judiciary leader after her praise for Lindsey Graham
The abortion rights group NARAL Pro-Choice America is calling for Democrats to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Feinstein, 87, is the ranking Democrat on the committee despite never attending law school. If Democrats win control of the Senate in the 2020 elections, Feinstein is in line to chair the committee.
On Thursday, Feinstein praised Graham for his confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
“Mr. Chairman, I just want to thank you, this has been one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in and I want to thank you for your fairness and the opportunity of going back and forth. It leaves one with a lot of hopes,” Feinstein said. “Thank you so much for your leadership.”
Following the comments, Democrats were urged to intervene and remove Feinstein from the Judiciary Committee.
On Friday, NARAL president Ilyse Hogue joined the calls for Feinstein to be replaced, even though the organization has been one of her biggest political backers for decades.
New: @NARAL president @ilyseh joins the chorus assailing @SenFeinstein's #ACBHearings performance, saying she "offered an appearance of credibility to the proceedings that is wildly out of step with the American people. As such, we believe the committee needs new leadership."
— SovernNation (@SovernNation) October 16, 2020
NEW: Sen. Feinstein loses the support of abortion rights group NARAL, says the top Dem on Judiciary "offered an appearance of credibility to the proceedings that is wildly out of step with the American people. As such, we believe the committee needs new leadership."
— Natalie Andrews (@nataliewsj) October 16, 2020
2020 Election
Trump has induced a dissociative mental state that is eroding America’s sense of self
Americans teeter on the brink of a state of collective fugue. A psychiatric state of mind, the fugue is caused by extreme distress in the aftermath of one or more cataclysmic events. The fugue state causes a person to fail to recall intrinsic identifying personal characteristics and to no longer remember what they believed in the past; those things they knew to be true no longer exist. This dissociative mental state erodes one’s fundamental concept of self. Under Donald Trump’s cataclysmal presidency, our collective memory and awareness of who we are as a people and our shared aspirations to perfect our union appear to be at the point of dissolution.
2020 Election
This abortion-hating Mormon never voted for a Democrat – but now she is voting for Biden
Kaitlyn Brower Dressman is a medical doctor and active sixth-generation member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is "deeply committed to protecting the lives, rights and health of as many people as possible, both born and unborn," but she isn't voting for the pro-life anti-abortion candidate in 2020. She's voting for former vice president and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
"I have also never voted for a Democrat for federal office. But, in keeping with my belief that every human being is a child of God of infinite worth and divine purpose, and that every life, both born and unborn matters, I will be voting this November for Joe Biden," she wrote in The Salt Lake Tribune. "Fellow responsible pro-life voters must also put aside partisan rhetoric, thoroughly examine credible data, and vote for the presidential candidate who will utilize evidence-based policy to most effectively prevent abortions."
2020 Election
Trump is mainstreaming a poisonous delusion that makes it harder to protect kids from sexual abuse
Last night, during the shameful town hall NBC gave Donald Trump so he could avoid another humiliating debate defeat at Joe Biden's hands, Trump played the same game with QAnon that he does with white supremacists and right wing terrorists: Played dumb while giving winking encouragement to his more unhinged followers.