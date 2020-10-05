Quantcast
Connect with us

National Review writer pinpoints exactly why Trump’s 2020 campaign is flailing

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump (Screen cap).

Current polling averages suggest that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a lead of around eight points over President Donald Trump — and that polling lead has been the steadiest of any election in recent history.

National Review writer Michael Brendan Dougherty has written up a comparison of Trump’s 2020 campaign to his 2016 campaign and has found that he has completely lost touch with the populist issues that put him over the top in key swing states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By the absolute crudest measure, Biden is getting to be ‘more populist’ than Trump,” he notes. “In last week’s debate Joe Biden said the word ‘jobs’ over a dozen times. Donald Trump said it just three times. That’s a loss for Trump.”

Dougherty points out that Trump has plenty of ammunition to use against Biden thanks to his past support for trade deals and for writing legislation beneficial to credit card companies — but has so far bafflingly failed to use it.

Additionally, Dougherty says Trump completely blew his chance to attack Hunter Biden by going after his past battles with drug addiction, which is something that many Trump voters will recoil from given how the opioid epidemic has ripped apart Rust Belt communities.

“[In 2016] Trump talked compassionately and forcefully about drugs in American communities, blending it with his message of economic and cultural populism,” he writes. “Voters rewarded him for it. If Trump loses this race, it will be because he was too self-obsessed and forgot the forgotten man that he campaigned for in 2016.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump staffers furious as COVID-19 chaos consumes White House

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

White House staffers are furious at their boss as a coronavirus outbreak consumes the West Wing.

President Donald Trump announced early Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, along with at least 10 others in his circle, and staffers are frustrated by the lack of communication from White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, reported Axios.

"A bunch of us are talking about it and just gonna make the calls on our own," said one senior White House official, who complained there had been no official communication from Meadows. "Ridiculous."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kayleigh McEnany’s deputies also testing positive for coronavirus

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

Two more White House staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Deputy press secretary Chad Gilmartin announced that he tested positive over the weekend, and a second reportedly has, as well.

At least a dozen members of President Donald Trump's circle have tested positive for COVID-19 since last week, when the president announced his own infection, including Gilmartin's boss, Kayleigh McEnany.

Gilmartin worked for McEnany on the president's re-election campaign, and joined her at the White House after she was named press secretary in April 2020.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘I don’t care to listen to him anymore’: Coal miners turn their backs on Trump over failed promises

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

In a deep dive by the New York Times into how coal miners have fared under Donald Trump, the president was blistered for making promises he didn't keep as the industry continues to collapse and miner unemployment soars.

During his 2016 campaign, the president made revitalizing the coal industry a large part of his populist appeal in the all-important Rust Belt, even though coal has been displaced by natural gas in recent years with Foreign Policy reporting, "Natural gas is today the biggest single source of fuel for America’s power plants." 

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE