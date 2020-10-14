NBC to air Trump town hall head-to-head against Biden on ABC
President Donald Trump will hold a solo town hall Thursday instead of a debate with Joe Biden.
NBC News will broadcast the 8 p.m. event, which will be moderated by “TODAY” anchor Savannah Guthrie, at the same time Biden will host his own town hall on ABC News, in Philadelphia.
The president and his Democratic challenger had been scheduled to hold their second debate Wednesday, but that schedule was shaken up by Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.
The Commission on Presidential Debates shifted the format for the second debate to virtual, which the president rejected, so Biden went ahead with plans for a town hall without Trump.
Guthrie will moderate a discussion between Trump and voters in Miami during a one-hour event that will be held outdoors, with social distancing guidelines.
Trump and Biden are scheduled to debate again on Oct. 22.
The president starred on NBC’s “The Apprentice” and “Celebrity Apprentice” reality shows before running for election, and Trump hosted the network’s “Saturday Night Live” twice — once in 2004, and again Nov. 7, 2015, during his Republican primary campaign.
‘Ultimate insult’: Michael Steele shocked that Trump is mocking seniors on Twitter days ahead of election
MSNBC's Michael Steele spent years winning over senior voters to Republican candidates, and he has no idea why President Donald Trump is purposefully insulting them.
The president won over senior voters by nine points in 2016, but this past week a Wall Street Journal/NBC News national poll and another from CNN showed the Joe Biden winning over-65 voters by more than 20 points.
Growing antipathy to Trump among Florida’s seniors as virus rages
It should have been an idyllic dotage in coastal Florida for Gregory Zec and his wife. Instead, they are contemplating a retirement overshadowed by uncertainty and fear because of a viral outbreak that has laid low friends and family alike.
Like other seniors, the 69-year-old and his septuagenarian wife are high risk for a raging coronavirus epidemic that has killed 215,000Americans and turned many of the elderly against President Donald Trump in a crucial election year.
"The big thing for me is the coronavirus because that is killing a lot of people and it's getting worse," said Zec, 69, who lives with his 72-year-old wife in Sarasota on Florida's west coast.