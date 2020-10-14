Quantcast
Connect with us

NBC to air Trump town hall head-to-head against Biden on ABC

Published

44 mins ago

on

Composite image of former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump (screengrabs)

President Donald Trump will hold a solo town hall Thursday instead of a debate with Joe Biden.

NBC News will broadcast the 8 p.m. event, which will be moderated by “TODAY” anchor Savannah Guthrie, at the same time Biden will host his own town hall on ABC News, in Philadelphia.

The president and his Democratic challenger had been scheduled to hold their second debate Wednesday, but that schedule was shaken up by Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commission on Presidential Debates shifted the format for the second debate to virtual, which the president rejected, so Biden went ahead with plans for a town hall without Trump.

Guthrie will moderate a discussion between Trump and voters in Miami during a one-hour event that will be held outdoors, with social distancing guidelines.

Trump and Biden are scheduled to debate again on Oct. 22.

The president starred on NBC’s “The Apprentice” and “Celebrity Apprentice” reality shows before running for election, and Trump hosted the network’s “Saturday Night Live” twice — once in 2004, and again Nov. 7, 2015, during his Republican primary campaign.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

NBC to air Trump town hall head-to-head against Biden on ABC

Published

42 mins ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump will hold a solo town hall Thursday instead of a debate with Joe Biden.

NBC News will broadcast the 8 p.m. event, which will be moderated by "TODAY" anchor Savannah Guthrie, at the same time Biden will host his own town hall on ABC News, in Philadelphia.

The president and his Democratic challenger had been scheduled to hold their second debate Wednesday, but that schedule was shaken up by Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Ultimate insult’: Michael Steele shocked that Trump is mocking seniors on Twitter days ahead of election

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

MSNBC's Michael Steele spent years winning over senior voters to Republican candidates, and he has no idea why President Donald Trump is purposefully insulting them.

The president won over senior voters by nine points in 2016, but this past week a Wall Street Journal/NBC News national poll and another from CNN showed the Joe Biden winning over-65 voters by more than 20 points.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Growing antipathy to Trump among Florida’s seniors as virus rages

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

It should have been an idyllic dotage in coastal Florida for Gregory Zec and his wife. Instead, they are contemplating a retirement overshadowed by uncertainty and fear because of a viral outbreak that has laid low friends and family alike.

Like other seniors, the 69-year-old and his septuagenarian wife are high risk for a raging coronavirus epidemic that has killed 215,000Americans and turned many of the elderly against President Donald Trump in a crucial election year.

"The big thing for me is the coronavirus because that is killing a lot of people and it's getting worse," said Zec, 69, who lives with his 72-year-old wife in Sarasota on Florida's west coast.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE