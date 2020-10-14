NBC to air Trump town hall head-to-head against Biden on ABC

President Donald Trump will hold a solo town hall Thursday instead of a debate with Joe Biden.

NBC News will broadcast the 8 p.m. event, which will be moderated by “TODAY” anchor Savannah Guthrie, at the same time Biden will host his own town hall on ABC News, in Philadelphia.

The president and his Democratic challenger had been scheduled to hold their second debate Wednesday, but that schedule was shaken up by Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commission on Presidential Debates shifted the format for the second debate to virtual, which the president rejected, so Biden went ahead with plans for a town hall without Trump.

Guthrie will moderate a discussion between Trump and voters in Miami during a one-hour event that will be held outdoors, with social distancing guidelines.

Trump and Biden are scheduled to debate again on Oct. 22.

The president starred on NBC’s “The Apprentice” and “Celebrity Apprentice” reality shows before running for election, and Trump hosted the network’s “Saturday Night Live” twice — once in 2004, and again Nov. 7, 2015, during his Republican primary campaign.