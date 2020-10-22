NC Neo-Confederates face investigation for illegal campaign donations to GOP candidates
An investigation into the financial dealings of a pseudo pro-Republican political action committee sheds light on how right-wing conservatives are circumventing campaign contribution laws in an effort to fund the candidates they want in office.
According to Indy Week, the State Board of Elections has zeroed in on the North Carolina division of Sons of Confederate Veterans Inc. (SCV). The organization is at the center of an ongoing investigation which spawned from a 2019 email sent by Bill Starnes.
In an email to his Confederate colleagues, Starnes wrote, “We have men there. We can immediately provide them with funds to get the right folks in office.” He also encouraged members of the organization to become actively involved in the political movement that aligns with their beliefs.
For more than a decade, the SCV has had the benefit of being classified under the 501(c)(3) status with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Since the organization is classified as a charitable organization, they have been able to dodge federal, local, or property taxes that for-profit businesses are typically faced with.
However, there is just one catch: the IRS prohibits such organizations from “directly or indirectly participating in” political campaigns, which is why Starnes and the organization are being investigated.
The organization reportedly began making sizable donations to the NC Heritage PAC, a pro-Republican fundraising platform that Starnes and other N.C. SCV leaders had been spearheading for years. With the donation approach the PAC has taken, they’ve managed to funnel campaign funds to Republican candidates while making it seem as if the SCV has no ties to the money.
In a nutshell, financial contributions were made to Republican candidates “in the name of another,” which classifies as a Class II misdemeanor, according to John Wallace, former Assistant Attorney General in the N.C. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division.
“The Heritage PAC took a new funding approach that dodged any mention of the N.C. SCV in its future disclosures: gathering mass donations from within the statewide SCV chapter, getting hundreds of mostly-unwitting members to claim slices of the money, and pumping each slice into the Heritage PAC as an individual contribution, disconnected from the SCV.
The strategy is akin to one faucet pumping a single stream of water into, say, 150 different filters that all lead into the same cup. In this case, the faucet water is the N.C. SCV’s money, the filters are N.C. SCV members laundering the money, and the all-encompassing cup beneath them is the Heritage PAC.”
The group’s future remains uncertain due to the ongoing investigation.
2020 Election
Trump pledges to release ‘preview’ of his ‘magnificently brilliant’ 60 Minutes interview in incoherent tweet
President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a strange and incoherent tweet in which he pledged to release his entire unedited interview with "60 Minutes" journalist Lesley Stahl.
"I will soon be giving a first in television history full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted 'takeout' interview of me by Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes," the president wrote on Twitter. "Watch her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and 'magnificently brilliant' answers to their 'Q’s.'"
The president earlier this week abruptly ended his interview with Stahl and has spent the last two days relentlessly attacking her.
2020 Election
With 220,000+ dead from Covid-19 on his watch, Trump says ‘not much’ he would do differently
More than 220,000 people in the U.S. have been killed by the coronavirus on his watch and millions have lost their livelihoods due to the ongoing economic collapse, but President Donald Trump on Wednesday said there is "not much" he would do differently if given the chance, making clear that he has not learned from his disastrous mishandling of the pandemic and is unwilling to change course.
"Look, it's all over the world," Trump, who has admitted to downplaying the severity of the pandemic from the start, said during a Sinclair town hall with Eric Bolling. "You have a lot of great leaders, a lot of smart people. It's all over the world. It came out of China. China should have stopped it."
2020 Election
John Cornyn confronts late spending spree by MJ Hegar, Democratic allies in reelection campaign
For almost the entire election cycle, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn's massive financial advantage had reassured Republicans across Texas as they dealt with mounting challenges on other parts of the ballot.
Now, with less than two weeks until the election, Cornyn's fortunes have dramatically changed.
His once-staggering cash-on-hand advantage — 16-to-1 earlier this year — is gone, he is confronting a late surge in outside Democratic spending and his challenger, MJ Hegar, has been outspending him on TV for a month.
Polls continue to give Cornyn various single-digit leads, but the 11th-hour action is making for a fluid, uncertain finale.