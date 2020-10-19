New data shows how Fox News may be keeping Republicans away from voting
On Monday, writing for The Washington Post, columnist Greg Sargent outlined the results of a new poll from the Public Religion Research Institute, suggesting Fox News’ messaging is actually turning people off one of the easiest and most convenient forms of voting — putting President Donald Trump’s re-election in jeopardy.
“Republicans who place great trust in Fox News say in truly overwhelming percentages that they are ‘not at all’ confident that vote-by-mail will be secure against fraud,” wrote Sargent. “This is precisely an outcome that Republican strategists worried about. Last spring, when Trump was pushing false and unsubstantiated claims about fraud in vote-by-mail particularly hard, Republicans loudly voiced their fears this would put them at a disadvantage in key swing states.”
The poll finds that 56 percent of Republicans have no trust in voting by mail, as opposed to 25 percent of Democrats. For Republicans who say they most trust Fox News, that figure jumps to 73 percent.
These results track with early vote totals in Florida that suggests Republicans are lagging badly — when in previous years they often led the mail-in ballot count. While Trump supporters can still vote in person, they will face the obstacles inherent in doing so, including longer wait times.
“This has been a pattern all throughout. Fox’s relentless promotion of Trump’s efforts to falsify the coronavirus crisis induced him to further dig in behind that position, leading to the dire political position he now finds himself in,” wrote Sargent. “And as the Associated Press reports, some Republicans fear the right-wing media’s obsession over Trump’s fake new Hunter Biden scandal will persuade the president that it constitutes an effective attack, leading him to squander more time he needs to win back the voters he’s alienated.”
“If Fox News has also assisted in deepening the GOP disadvantage on vote-by-mail — and if Trump does end up losing in part as a result — it will constitute yet another way that Fox helped seal Trump’s fate,” concluded Sargent.
2020 Election
Trump ‘engaged in incitement to domestic terrorism’ — no wonder he’s losing Michigan: Heilemann
What will Trump do between now and Election Day, and what is he willing to do if he loses on Election Day, asked MSNBC's John Heilemann when talking to host Nicolle Wallace on Monday.
Wallace noted that on Sunday night, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on "60 Minutes," where he explained he couldn't even take a walk with his wife without having security because of the attacks he's getting from the right-wing.
"Genuinely, as we hurdle into the final two weeks where we think that all of the October surprises have to be played out -- we've had them all," Heilemann began. "But given the way 2020 has gone, I'm assuming we'll have at least maybe a Martian invasion between now and election day. I think -- it never hurts to remind people of the context here."
2020 Election
Steve Mnuchin extends his overseas trip — despite failing to reach a deal on coronavirus stimulus
Raw Story reported on Oct. 16 that U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin left the United States after repeatedly failing to reach a stimulus agreement with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Now, it appears Mnuchin has extended his trip to the Middle East by an extra day. The media has not been given any information on his whereabouts or with whom the meetings are taking place.
Mnuchin was expected to travel to Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates from Oct. 17 through Oct. 20. Negotiations were expected to resume upon his return to the U.S. on Oct. 20.
2020 Election
Texas leads US in early voting numbers
Just two weeks away from the US presidential election, Texas is leading the country in early voting, with more than four million ballots already cast, according to a count by a US university.
The election in Texas, traditionally a conservative bastion which has backed Republican candidates since 1980, is under close scrutiny, with some polls showing Democratic challenger Joe Biden in a position to edge out President Donald Trump.
The number of votes already cast in the large southern state is already equal to 45 percent of the total number of ballots cast in 2016, according to the US Elections Project, a count run by Florida University.