New filings reveal Trump’s campaign and the GOP are in dire financial trouble
On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that new filings show President Donald Trump’s campaign — and the Republican Party itself — are teetering on the brink of financial oblivion.
“New filings with the Federal Election Commission showed the extent of Mr. Trump’s cash troubles, which are severe enough that he diverted time from key battleground states and flew to California on Sunday for a fund-raiser with just over two weeks until Election Day,” reported Shane Goldmacher and Rachel Shorey. “The president ended September with just over half as much money as he had at the beginning of the month.”
“While Mr. Trump’s campaign and its shared committees with the Republican National Committee have raised $1.5 billion since the start of 2019, the disclosures late Tuesday showed that his main re-election committee — the account that must pay for many of the race’s most important costs, including most television ads — had only a small slice remaining,” continued the report. “All told, Mr. Trump’s campaign and its shared committees with the R.N.C. had $251.4 million entering October, compared with the $432 million that Mr. Biden’s campaign and its joint accounts with the Democratic National Committee had in the bank. Some joint account funds are most likely eligible to be transferred to the main campaign committee.”
At the beginning of the year, Trump and the GOP had nearly $200 million more cash on hand than Joe Biden and the Democrats.
The cash crunch is leading the Trump campaign to scale back advertising, including in critical battleground states where some polls show them tied or trailing, like Ohio and Iowa, as well as states he had hoped to flip after they narrowly voted for Clinton in 2016, like Minnesota and New Hampshire.
“Mr. Trump’s campaign has been seeking to trim costs for more than two months, since Bill Stepien replaced Brad Parscale as campaign manager,” said the report. “Under Mr. Parscale, the campaign spent heavily as it invested in constructing a huge database of email addresses and phone numbers to reach supporters and ask for money. But as the election neared, hopeful projections for a large uptick in contributions have not materialized.”
University of Florida students get threatening emails warning them to vote for Trump — or else
On Tuesday, the Miami Herald reported that University of Florida students are receiving threatening emails with the subject line "Vote for Trump or else!"
"Alachua County officials were made aware of the emails on Tuesday morning. In one of the emails, the sender told a voter to 'vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you,' according to a copy obtained by the Miami Herald," reported Ana Ceballos and Carli Teproff. "'Change your party affiliation to Republican to let us know you received our message and will comply,' the email said. 'We will know which candidate you voted for. I would take it seriously if I were you.'"
Trump may strip supposed ‘anarchist’ cities of federal COVID relief funding: report
A report uncovered Tuesday night shows federal funding potentially being slashed in sanctuary cities like New York, Portland, Ore., Washington, D.C. and Seattle, Wash. The areas on the chopping block include coronavirus relief, HIV treatment, newborn screenings, and other programs that regularly help the middle and lower class residents of these states.
In the new documents obtained by Politico, President Donald J. Trump referred to the sanctuary cities as “anarchist jurisdictions."A month earlier in a Sept. 2 order, Trump called on federal agencies to limit funding to jurisdictions that “disempower” police departments and promote “lawlessness" -- a move that stemmed from protests over systemic racism and police violence.