New report reveals salacious details of sex harassment scandal that drove Kimberly Guilfoyle out of Fox

On Thursday, The New Yorker published an investigative report by Jane Mayer, revealing previously unknown details about the sexual harassment complaint that led to Trump adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle being forced to leave Fox News.

Guilfoyle, who is currently dating Donald Trump Jr., recently attracted national attention for a fiery speech at the Republican National Convention. She has maintained that she resigned voluntarily from Fox News — but media reports of misconduct had been circulating since 2018.

“Until now, the specific accusations against Guilfoyle have remained largely hidden,” wrote Mayer. “Media reports suggested that she had been accused of workplace impropriety, including displaying lewd pictures of male genitalia to colleagues, but few additional details of misbehavior emerged.” However, Mayer has obtained a draft of the complaint against Guilfoyle, filed by a Fox employee who remains anonymous to protect her identity.

“The woman was hired in 2015, just out of college, to work as an assistant for Guilfoyle and another former Fox host, Eric Bolling,” wrote Mayer. “According to a dozen well-informed sources familiar with her complaints, the assistant alleged that Guilfoyle, her direct supervisor, subjected her frequently to degrading, abusive, and sexually inappropriate behavior; among other things, she said that she was frequently required to work at Guilfoyle’s New York apartment while the Fox host displayed herself naked, and was shown photographs of the genitalia of men with whom Guilfoyle had had sexual relations.”

“The draft complaint also alleged that Guilfoyle spoke incessantly and luridly about her sex life, and on one occasion demanded a massage of her bare thighs; other times, she said, Guilfoyle told her to submit to a Fox employee’s demands for sexual favors, encouraged her to sleep with wealthy and powerful men, asked her to critique her naked body, demanded that she share a room with her on business trips, required her to sleep over at her apartment, and exposed herself to her, making her feel deeply uncomfortable,” continued the report.

Moreover, Mayer reported, there was also an attempted coverup to buy off the assistant.

“In July, 2016, the network had hired the New York-based law firm Paul, Weiss to investigate sexual misconduct at the company, which, under the leadership of Roger Ailes, had a long history of flagrant harassment and gender discrimination,” said the report. “According to those familiar with the assistant’s draft complaint, during a phone call on August 6, 2017, she alleged that Guilfoyle tried to buy her silence, offering to arrange a payment to her if she agreed to lie to the Paul, Weiss lawyers about her experiences.” Guilfoyle also allegedly threatened the assistant with exposure of details of her personal life when she refused the hush money.