‘No way I can vote for another four years of Donald Trump’: lifelong Republican turns on president
During an MSNBC segment on voting in North Carolina — which is now in play for Joe Biden — one Republican voter stated he is going “against” his party because of the failures of Donald Trump and admitted that he voting for the former vice president.
Speaking with correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell with a line of voters standing behind him, Jay Copan was brutally blunt in the assessment of the man he voted for in 2016.
“The fact is, that since the beginning of the pandemic, in my opinion, Donald Trump has shown absolutely zero leadership in addressing the single biggest domestic crisis we had in 100 years and followed that in showing zero leadership in addressing the George Floyd murder at the end of May,” he exclaimed. “When I wrap all those things together and I think about the legacy for my grandchildren, there’s no way I can vote for another four years of Donald Trump. ”
“That’s why I’m voting against my party, but I’m voting for my country and supporting Joe Biden,” he added.
Watch below:
2020 Election
Damage control? Trump hints at leaving the country if he loses the election
President Donald Trump is already hinting at how he would react to being defeated by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
On Friday, Trump traveled to Macon, Ga., where he held a crowded campaign rally filled with maskless supporters and no social distancing. At one point during the rally, Trump mulled over the possibility of losing the election and how he might handle an upsetting defeat.
"Could you imagine if I lose?" Trump said during the rally. "My whole life, what am I going to do? I'm going to say, 'I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics.' I'm not going to feel so good. Maybe I'll have to leave the country. I don't know."
2020 Election
Trump is ‘going to get absolutely crushed’: GOP campaign consultant paints grim portrait of president’s future
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon with host Alex Witt, noted Republican campaign consultant Stuart Stevens left no doubt about what he thinks is going to happen on election day, saying Donald Trump is going to "get crushed" and former Vice President Joe Biden will become the next president.
According to Stevens, the overwhelming reasons to vote against Trump have piled up to such a point that there is little the president can do to erase them from voters' minds with just over two weeks to go.
Pointing out the circumstances of the 2020 election are completely different than 2016 when Trump surprisingly won, Stevens stated, "The last race [Hillary] Clinton was a functional incumbent; Donald Trump, the outsider. Now, of course, becoming the president, he's the incumbent."
2020 Election
Biden-Harris not quite all-in in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — On MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show” on Wednesday night, Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris revealed that she was about to launch an in-person campaign swing across some crucial electoral terrain.“I’m going to be in North Carolina and Ohio and Pennsylvania and, I think, Texas,” Harris said.Harris thought correctly. Texas was on her itinerary for this weekend, much to the delight of Texas Democrats, who would love for their state, in recent decades the cornerstone of the Republican electoral majority, to be viewed and treated by its national ticket as the biggest ba... (more…)