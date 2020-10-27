‘No wonder he’s losing suburban women’: Trump flattened for promise he’s putting ‘your husbands back to work’

President Donald Trump is drawing ire from women as his closing message to female voters is, “We’re getting your husbands back to work!”

Trump made the statement to a cheering crowd in Michigan Tuesday, though he didn’t clarify what women should do if they work outside of the home and have been laid off due to the pandemic. It also appears the president has decided to ignore unmarried women entirely.

That’s right, little ladies…can soon go back to baking your pies, moping your floors or whatever it is you do all day… https://t.co/CPbWPCe3N1 — BiCoastal Elitist (@Carmen50) October 27, 2020

Rip Van Womanizer strikes again. https://t.co/jBu5IdTh8A — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) October 27, 2020

Trump addresses women saying "Your husbands, they want to get back to work. We're getting your husbands back to work" as if women are useless and don't have jobs. I'm so tired of this misogynistic prick. pic.twitter.com/woZXylFlf8 — Women SCARE Trump💪🌈🏴‍☠️ (@Ky_Gill28) October 27, 2020

Trump says in his Lansing, MI rally a few minutes ago, "I love women; I just do; sorry men, but I love women more than you." Then he says to the women "I got your husbands back to work."

The idiot-in-chief is living in the 1950's. Apparently, women still don't work in 2020. — Dr. Cole McKinnon #RESIST 7 days to go … (@DrMcKinn) October 27, 2020

It's still the 1950's in his big orange head. https://t.co/12hfPXcuvl — Linda (@lewing99) October 27, 2020

We’re getting your husbands back to work…that’s all you need to know about trump’s attitude toward women. — bonnie wolpe (@bwolpecpa) October 27, 2020

and there’s women who support this???!!!???? you pick me ass trump supporting bitches are DUMB AS FUCK https://t.co/mVyCbLMgmG — kayla (@kaylaaac0x) October 27, 2020

I wonder why @ElissaSlotkin and @HaleyLive are locks on their previously Republican districts full of suburban women. I can’t imagine why. This may piss off suburban women enough in #GrandRapids to tip another previously Republican seat to a woman @HillaryScholten – thanks Trump! https://t.co/277SGA9Wgp — Soumya Rangarajan (@soumya_goblue) October 27, 2020

This is crazy – Women do not want thier husbands working in a super spreader workplace. Trump should be sending stimulus checks. — Patricia M. DCruz (@pat_dcruz) October 27, 2020

Trump: "We’re getting your husbands back to work."pic.twitter.com/xxjU7eQb8y This is his message to women? This is a president who bragged about the ability to grab women by the p***y. And they let you do it. Did you let him?? — SecondPlacePresident (@2nd_Place_POTUS) October 27, 2020

That's what MAGA stands for after all. You didn't think he meant powerful, successful, vocal women working outside of the home and/or wages commensurate with ability regardless of sex and standard living conditions of today, did you? — Réyn (@reynjenkins) October 27, 2020

I, too, got the Vapours. Woe is me…where is the Fainting Couch?! — Laura H (@lauraindenver28) October 27, 2020

And he can't understand why women don't like him 🙄 — Dawn Forbrick 🦋 (@DForbrick) October 27, 2020

Oh thank you , now I can have a coffee klatch with the girls!! Geez, vote this dinosaur out!! — Barbara (@babslucca) October 27, 2020

No one applauds because even his rally goers know this is some nonsense from the 1950s — Rebecca Powers (@thalamian) October 27, 2020

And in one sexist sentence, America is back in the 1950s! Please vote him out! 💙 — CarlyNZ (@CarlyNZ2020) October 27, 2020

Oh, man, he is in full Amy Coat-hangar Barrett mode. — Helen Graves (@HelenG63105) October 27, 2020

And some responses from men below:

Trump still appears unaware of the fact this is 2020 and women have jobs and economic power. And he wonders why he’s losing women. They are not “housewives.” https://t.co/ukomE1rxKG — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) October 27, 2020

Trump lives in a 1950's sitcom. Trump tells Lansing crowd, “We’re getting your husbands back to work." What a patronizing attitude A century after the 19th Amendment. — mountainviews (@mountainviews) October 27, 2020

He either thinks he's talking to a group of coal miners or just those "suburban housewives" who he thinks don't work. FFS. No clue. https://t.co/broxzCAl21 — James "Wear a Mask and Stay Away From Me" Morrison (@JamesPMorrison) October 27, 2020

does he know suburban women also work and vote or https://t.co/29XTpJEtT7 — Operative_X (@OperativeXRay) October 27, 2020

Make America 1950 again. https://t.co/vXROb9rEVv — Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) October 27, 2020

Donald Trump is the president America needs in 1950. https://t.co/Zo8d6atjJN — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) October 27, 2020

And he wonders why suburban women find him so revolting 1958 called and wants Trump to omertà with his misogynistic nonsense https://t.co/irvZ5lVMwp — File411 (@File411) October 27, 2020

A century after the 19th Amendment, Trump tells Lansing crowd, “We’re getting your husbands back to work." — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) October 27, 2020

Trump’s pitch to women: “I’m saving suburbia, I’m getting your kids back to school, get your kids back to school… And you know what else, I’m also getting your husbands, they want to get back to work, right? They want to get back to work. I’m getting your husbands back to work." — Matt Berman (@Mr_Berman) October 27, 2020