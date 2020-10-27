‘No wonder he’s losing suburban women’: Trump flattened for promise he’s putting ‘your husbands back to work’
President Donald Trump is drawing ire from women as his closing message to female voters is, “We’re getting your husbands back to work!”
Trump made the statement to a cheering crowd in Michigan Tuesday, though he didn’t clarify what women should do if they work outside of the home and have been laid off due to the pandemic. It also appears the president has decided to ignore unmarried women entirely.
That’s right, little ladies…can soon go back to baking your pies, moping your floors or whatever it is you do all day… https://t.co/CPbWPCe3N1
— BiCoastal Elitist (@Carmen50) October 27, 2020
Rip Van Womanizer strikes again. https://t.co/jBu5IdTh8A
— Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) October 27, 2020
OMG. https://t.co/UOwRQyrqe2 pic.twitter.com/JLNsbLVAUd
— Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 27, 2020
Trump addresses women saying "Your husbands, they want to get back to work. We're getting your husbands back to work" as if women are useless and don't have jobs. I'm so tired of this misogynistic prick. pic.twitter.com/woZXylFlf8
— Women SCARE Trump💪🌈🏴☠️ (@Ky_Gill28) October 27, 2020
Trump says in his Lansing, MI rally a few minutes ago, "I love women; I just do; sorry men, but I love women more than you." Then he says to the women "I got your husbands back to work."
The idiot-in-chief is living in the 1950's. Apparently, women still don't work in 2020.
— Dr. Cole McKinnon #RESIST 7 days to go … (@DrMcKinn) October 27, 2020
It's still the 1950's in his big orange head. https://t.co/12hfPXcuvl
— Linda (@lewing99) October 27, 2020
We’re getting your husbands back to work…that’s all you need to know about trump’s attitude toward women.
— bonnie wolpe (@bwolpecpa) October 27, 2020
and there’s women who support this???!!!???? you pick me ass trump supporting bitches are DUMB AS FUCK https://t.co/mVyCbLMgmG
— kayla (@kaylaaac0x) October 27, 2020
I wonder why @ElissaSlotkin and @HaleyLive are locks on their previously Republican districts full of suburban women. I can’t imagine why. This may piss off suburban women enough in #GrandRapids to tip another previously Republican seat to a woman @HillaryScholten – thanks Trump! https://t.co/277SGA9Wgp
— Soumya Rangarajan (@soumya_goblue) October 27, 2020
This is crazy – Women do not want thier husbands working in a super spreader workplace. Trump should be sending stimulus checks.
— Patricia M. DCruz (@pat_dcruz) October 27, 2020
Trump: "We’re getting your husbands back to work."pic.twitter.com/xxjU7eQb8y
This is his message to women? This is a president who bragged about the ability to grab women by the p***y. And they let you do it.
Did you let him??
— SecondPlacePresident (@2nd_Place_POTUS) October 27, 2020
That's what MAGA stands for after all. You didn't think he meant powerful, successful, vocal women working outside of the home and/or wages commensurate with ability regardless of sex and standard living conditions of today, did you?
— Réyn (@reynjenkins) October 27, 2020
I, too, got the Vapours. Woe is me…where is the Fainting Couch?!
— Laura H (@lauraindenver28) October 27, 2020
And he can't understand why women don't like him 🙄
— Dawn Forbrick 🦋 (@DForbrick) October 27, 2020
Oh thank you , now I can have a coffee klatch with the girls!! Geez, vote this dinosaur out!!
— Barbara (@babslucca) October 27, 2020
No one applauds because even his rally goers know this is some nonsense from the 1950s
— Rebecca Powers (@thalamian) October 27, 2020
And in one sexist sentence, America is back in the 1950s! Please vote him out! 💙
— CarlyNZ (@CarlyNZ2020) October 27, 2020
Oh, man, he is in full Amy Coat-hangar Barrett mode.
— Helen Graves (@HelenG63105) October 27, 2020
Trump still appears unaware of the fact this is 2020 and women have jobs and economic power.
And he wonders why he’s losing women. They are not “housewives.” https://t.co/ukomE1rxKG
— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) October 27, 2020
Trump lives in a 1950's sitcom. Trump tells Lansing crowd, “We’re getting your husbands back to work." What a patronizing attitude A century after the 19th Amendment.
— mountainviews (@mountainviews) October 27, 2020
He either thinks he's talking to a group of coal miners or just those "suburban housewives" who he thinks don't work. FFS. No clue. https://t.co/broxzCAl21
— James "Wear a Mask and Stay Away From Me" Morrison (@JamesPMorrison) October 27, 2020
does he know suburban women also work and vote or https://t.co/29XTpJEtT7
— Operative_X (@OperativeXRay) October 27, 2020
Make America 1950 again. https://t.co/vXROb9rEVv
— Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) October 27, 2020
Donald Trump is the president America needs in 1950. https://t.co/Zo8d6atjJN
— Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) October 27, 2020
And he wonders why suburban women find him so revolting 1958 called and wants Trump to omertà with his misogynistic nonsense https://t.co/irvZ5lVMwp
— File411 (@File411) October 27, 2020
A century after the 19th Amendment, Trump tells Lansing crowd, “We’re getting your husbands back to work."
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) October 27, 2020
Trump’s pitch to women: “I’m saving suburbia, I’m getting your kids back to school, get your kids back to school… And you know what else, I’m also getting your husbands, they want to get back to work, right? They want to get back to work. I’m getting your husbands back to work."
— Matt Berman (@Mr_Berman) October 27, 2020
Yes little ladies, Trump is getting your husbands back to work so you can go back to sitting around on the couch eating bon bons. https://t.co/MyQfaNX9dw
— Mark Schweitzer (@MarkSchweitzer) October 27, 2020
Trump’s closing argument to women: ‘We’re getting your husbands back to work’
One week before the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump made his closing argument to women at a campaign rally in Lansing, Michigan.
"I love women and I can't help it, they're the greatest," Trump said, four years after the Access Hollywood tape was released which showed him bragging about sexually assaulting strangers.
"I love them much more than the men," he added.
Trump also made an economic argument that sounded as dated as his talk about "suburban housewives."
"We're getting your husbands -- they want to get back to work, right? We're getting your husbands back to work," he argued.
2020 Election
Trump chants ‘COVID!’ ten times in a row after Obama slams him as ‘jealous’ of virus
President Donald Trump on Tuesday again complained about the amount of media coverage being given to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump made the remarks at a campaign event in Lansing, Michigan, where he reminded supporters that he had been infected by the virus.
"I would like to give me full credit," the president said of his recovery. "I don't want to give the drug any credit. I want to say, because I am a very young person that's in perfect physical shape, I took that virus and I woke up the next morning and I felt like Superman."
Trump then motioned to members of the media at the event.
2020 Election
‘I don’t believe that’s by our laws,’ Trump says of counting all the votes in an election
Repeating his desire for a winner to be declared on the night of November 3, President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday that he doesn't "believe" tallying votes for weeks after Election Day is lawful, a remark observers interpreted as yet another open signal of the president's intention to challenge the counting of legally submitted ballots.
"Donald Trump is planning to everything he can to make sure your vote doesn't count."—Indivisible"It would be very, very proper and very nice if a winner were declared on November 3, instead of counting ballots for two weeks, which is totally inappropriate, and I don't believe that that's by our laws," Trump said before departing the White House for a campaign rally in Lansing, Michigan. "I don't believe that. So we'll see what happens."