Noam Chomsky just declared Trump the ‘worst criminal in human history’
Over his decades in public life, Noam Chomsky has often been highly critical of centrist Democrats — slamming them on everything from foreign policy to economics. But in this year’s presidential election, the progressive author, now 91, is passionately advocating for former Vice President Joe Biden to win. And in an interview with The New Yorker’s Isaac Chotiner, Chomsky lays out some of the many reasons why he considers President Donald Trump so dangerous and is hoping fervently that Biden wins.
Chotiner explains, “When I called Chomsky, who is 91, last month for a long-scheduled interview, I had meant to discuss his career and life, and his latest book, ‘Climate Crisis and the Global Green New Deal,’ written with Robert Pollin and C. J. Polychroniou. But he spent most of the hour-long session railing against the Trump Administration with a vehemence that slightly surprised me. Chomsky has always been extremely pragmatic in his political analysis, diverging from some other leftists in his belief in the necessity of voting for mainstream Democrats against Republicans.”
According to Chomsky, “We haven’t undergone a major revolution, but the last four years are very much out of line with the history of western democracies altogether. By now, it’s becoming almost outlandish. In the 350 years of parliamentary democracy, there’s been nothing like what we’re seeing now in Washington … a president who has said if he doesn’t like the outcome of an election, he’ll simply not leave office.”
Born on December 7, 1928, Chomsky has been alive since Republican Calvin Coolidge was president — and he argues, without hesitation, that Trump is by far the most dangerously authoritarian president he has seen in his lifetime. Chomsky told Chotiner that during the Trump era, he is troubled by everything from “the strategies that Republican leadership is thinking of to try and undermine the election” to Trump’s fondness for authoritarian leaders like Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
“The executive has been almost totally purged of any critical independent voices — nothing left but sycophants,” Chomsky told Chotiner. “If they’re not sufficiently loyal to the master, fire them and get someone else. A striking example recently was the firing of the inspectors general when they started looking into the incredible swamp Trump created in Washington. This kind of thing goes on and on.”
Another major criticism that Chomsky has of Trump is his climate change denial and terrible environmental record. When Chomsky described Trump as “the worst criminal in human history,” Chotiner pushed back — mentioning brutal dictators like Germany’s Adolf Hitler, the Soviet Union’s Josef Stalin and China’s Mao Tse Tung. And Chomsky responded, “Stalin was a monster. Was he trying to destroy organized human life on Earth?…. (Stalin) was trying to destroy lots of lives, but not organized human life on Earth. Nor was Adolf Hitler. He was an utter monster, but not dedicating his efforts perfectly consciously to destroying the prospect for human life on Earth.”
Chomsky went on to say, “I’m not talking about Trump the human being. I couldn’t care less about him. I’m talking about the policies. The policies are clear; the understanding is clear. There is nobody that’s not living under a rock that can’t comprehend that maximizing the use of fossil fuels and eliminating the restrictions is going to lead to disaster.”
2020 Election
The coronavirus surge is a live threat to Trump’s already-weak campaign
Many medical experts are voicing concerns that as winter draws closer, the coronavirus pandemic will continue to worsen in the United States and other countries. Surges in the number of infections are occurring in many different parts of the U.S., and Vox's Julia Belluz — the week before the presidential election — is reporting that according to polls, President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is hurting the most in places where COVID-19 is rising the most.
"The third — and largest — coronavirus wave is hitting the U.S. just in time for the presidential election, with surges in key midwestern swing states," Belluz observes. "Numerous polls suggest voters may be taking their pandemic pain and panic with them to the ballot boxes in these places: President Donald Trump isn't just down in national polls — he's faring especially poorly in battlegrounds where infection rates are spiking."
2020 Election
Ariana Grande drops sultry new album, backs Biden
Ariana Grande had the twitterati abuzz Friday after dropping her third album in three years, a pandemic-era meld of juicy pop and soulful R&B that sees the superstar's soaring vocals turn increasingly carnal.
After releasing the title track "positions" last week along with a presidential cosplay music video -- in which Grande and her all-female aides conduct White House business looking very Jackie O -- the 27-year-old issued her sixth studio album days before a US election playing out during a still-raging pandemic.
"love u so much i am so so grateful and excited," she wrote on Instagram hours before the album's release. "can't stop cryin. hooooooooooo."
2020 Election
Older Americans believe ‘fake news’ on social media at overwhelming rates — and there’s a scientific reason for it: report
An Oxford study published in July found that the baby boomer generation was showing signs of cognitive decline earlier than previous generations -- and it wasn't all related to dementia.
“Older adults consume more misinformation and are more likely to share misinformation,” Briony Swire-Thompson, a senior research scientist at Northeastern University who specializes in social media networks, told The Huffington Post. In fact, social media users over the age of 65 shared more fake news than any other age group and seven times more than users between the ages of 18 and 29. The Huffington Post reported that President Donald J. Trump has so far "dedicated almost half of his reelection campaign budget to Facebook ads — many of which include blatant misinformation — to users over 65 years old."