Quantcast
Connect with us

North Carolina GOP candidate refusing to take down ugly religious and racist Facebook smears as GOP looks the other way

Published

9 mins ago

on

Mark Keith Robinson -- YouTube screenshot

On Saturday, the News & Observer reported on a series of anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim, and transphobic Facebook rants by Mark Robinson, an African-American gun rights activist who won the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor of North Carolina in a surprising upset earlier this year.

“Robinson and his campaign did not respond to multiple calls and emails seeking an interview for this story,” reported Colin Campbell. “But he told WRAL News last month that he won’t apologize for any of the comments posted to Facebook over the past several years. ‘I’m not ashamed of anything that I post,’ he told the TV station.” Meanwhile, the North Carolina Republican Party has not commented on the issue and “continues to run ads featuring Robinson with the party’s candidate for governor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even prior to winning the nomination, Robinson had a long history of controversial statements, including that gay people are “devil-worshipping child molesters” and that the teenage activists who survived the Parkland school shooting are “silly little immature media prosti-tots.”

Among the newly discovered things Robinson has said on Facebook: That Muslim-Americans are “invaders,” that Democratic election wins are “what happen when negroes don’t read,” that transgender identity is a “mass delusion” calculated “to turn God’s creation … into a sickening image of rebellion to glorify Satan,” and that the film Black Panther was “created by an agnostic Jew and put to film by (a) Satanic Marxist … to pull the shekels out of your Schvartze pockets.” He also claimed Michelle Obama is secretly a man and referred to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) as “Ol’ Maxie Pad” Waters.

“North Carolina’s lieutenant governor presides over Senate sessions and can cast tie-breaking votes — a scenario that’s rare now with a strong Republican majority, but one that could become common if Democrats win more seats and the chamber is closely divided,” noted the News & Observer. “The lieutenant governor serves on the State Board of Education and the Board of Community Colleges and chairs the Energy Policy Council.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

North Carolina GOP candidate refusing to take down ugly religious and racist Facebook smears as GOP looks the other way

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 10, 2020

By

On Saturday, the News & Observer reported on a series of anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim, and transphobic Facebook rants by Mark Robinson, an African-American gun rights activist who won the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor of North Carolina in a surprising upset earlier this year.

"Robinson and his campaign did not respond to multiple calls and emails seeking an interview for this story," reported Colin Campbell. "But he told WRAL News last month that he won’t apologize for any of the comments posted to Facebook over the past several years. 'I’m not ashamed of anything that I post,' he told the TV station." Meanwhile, the North Carolina Republican Party has not commented on the issue and "continues to run ads featuring Robinson with the party’s candidate for governor."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Pack’ the Supreme Court? Absolutely

Published

34 mins ago

on

October 10, 2020

By

With the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the nomination of a polar opposite replacement, only one response that makes any sense: Expand the Supreme Court. The only real question is by how much. There are other responses that can do some good — perhaps even more good. But without court expansion, the existing court can, and almost certainly will, strike them down.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Yes, some call it an extreme step. But there's a more extreme step: Simply ignore the court's decisions — as some Republicans argued in the 1850s, in response to the Dred Scott decision. More to the point, this is an extreme situation that demands extreme responses. As Boston College law professor Kent Greenfield tweeted on Sept. 21:

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Lunatic’ Trump is unraveling and has ‘become a danger to the country’: conservative columnist

Published

60 mins ago

on

October 10, 2020

By

In a column for the conservative Bulwark, Richard North Patterson compared Donald Trump to the Captain Philip Francis Queeg in The Caine Mutiny novel, saying Americans are watching the slow-motion crack-up of the president who has now become a legitimate danger to the country -- and that he needs to be removed from office as soon as possible.

Noting the president's actions over the past week and wondering how much of it is due to the heavy medications that the president is reportedly on due to his COVID-19 infection, Patterson said Trump has been making comments that could only come from a "lunatic."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE