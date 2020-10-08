‘Not acceptable!’ COVID-infected Trump tells Fox Business that he won’t take part in ‘virtual’ debate
President Donald Trump has already rejected the Commission on Presidential Debates’ plan to hold a “virtual” town hall debate next week.
During a phone-call interview on Fox Business, the COVID-infected president said he wanted to debate Biden in person rather than from two separate remote locations.
“Not acceptable to us,” the president complained. “I am not going to do a virtual debate… I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate.”
Watch the video below.
On Fox Business, President Donald Trump says a virtual presidential debate is "not acceptable to us … I'm not going to do a virtual debate … I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate." pic.twitter.com/zhITYz0nzE
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 8, 2020
