‘Nothing short of evil’: Trump campaign’s latest voting lawsuit torched by veteran Nevada journalist
Journalist Jon Ralston, who has won broad acclaim for his in-depth knowledge of politics in his home state of Nevada, has delivered a fiery denunciation of the latest voting-related lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump’s campaign.
In his daily email he sent out to readers, he explained the significance of the lawsuit and accused the Trump campaign of trying to undermine citizens’ faith in Nevada’s vote-counting process.
“What they are doing, with no cause, is to use the court system to cast doubt on the election and specifically to raise questions about mail ballots,” he wrote. “Not only is there no evidence of fraud or a conspiracy to commit fraud, but they also know it would be almost impossible to carry this out.”
Ralston argues that Trump and the GOP are trying to put a stop to counting mail-in ballots because those ballots are disproportionately benefiting Democrats.
“The Republicans have done this because they know they are getting killed in mail ballots, and they want to stop the count or suppress the total,” he claimed. “That’s it. Period. And they are willing to smear good public servants, from poll workers to election officials, in service to a pathological liar who has denigrated this state at every turn.”
Commenting on Twitter about the lawsuit, Ralston ads that it is “nothing short of evil.”
The Trump campaign filed another lawsuit last night and is in court in a few minutes on another one, trying to undermine faith in NV elections. They have no evidence, but they are raising smoke to pretend there is a fire. It is nothing short of evil. Yes, evil. I wrote about it. pic.twitter.com/KPqlbxSL98
— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) October 28, 2020
2020 Election
Texas Supreme Court upholds ‘shameful, naked voter suppression’ with ruling allowing state to limit counties to one ballot drop box
In a ruling that critics said served as an endorsement of voter suppression, the Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday evening sided with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott regarding his order limiting each county in the state to just one mail-in ballot drop box.
After a federal appeals court stacked with President Donald Trump's judicial appointees ruled earlier this month in favor of the directive—which voting rights advocates say will make it particularly hard for voters in largely Democratic, urban areas like Austin and Houston to cast their ballots—the Anti-Defamation League of Texas and Common Cause Texas brought the case to the state Supreme Court. The groups argued Abbott did not have the authority to implement a rule which would disproportionately burden residents of large counties.
2020 Election
Armed Biden and Trump supporters involved in violent clash outside Democratic rally in Georgia
Supporters of President Donald Trump were involved in a physical confrontation with supporters of former Vice President Joe Biden outside a rally for the Democratic candidate in Warm Springs, Georgia on Tuesday.
Video of the incident was captured by Twitter user AlliB77, who describes herself as an "unapologetic conservative."
As the video begins, a Biden supporter wearing a face mask can be see charging at a mask-less Trump supporter.
An armed Trump supporter then puts the Biden supporter in a chokehold before tossing him to the ground.
2020 Election
