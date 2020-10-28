‘Nothing short of evil’: Trump campaign’s latest voting lawsuit torched by veteran Nevada journalist

Journalist Jon Ralston, who has won broad acclaim for his in-depth knowledge of politics in his home state of Nevada, has delivered a fiery denunciation of the latest voting-related lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump’s campaign.

In his daily email he sent out to readers, he explained the significance of the lawsuit and accused the Trump campaign of trying to undermine citizens’ faith in Nevada’s vote-counting process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What they are doing, with no cause, is to use the court system to cast doubt on the election and specifically to raise questions about mail ballots,” he wrote. “Not only is there no evidence of fraud or a conspiracy to commit fraud, but they also know it would be almost impossible to carry this out.”

Ralston argues that Trump and the GOP are trying to put a stop to counting mail-in ballots because those ballots are disproportionately benefiting Democrats.

“The Republicans have done this because they know they are getting killed in mail ballots, and they want to stop the count or suppress the total,” he claimed. “That’s it. Period. And they are willing to smear good public servants, from poll workers to election officials, in service to a pathological liar who has denigrated this state at every turn.”

Commenting on Twitter about the lawsuit, Ralston ads that it is “nothing short of evil.”

The Trump campaign filed another lawsuit last night and is in court in a few minutes on another one, trying to undermine faith in NV elections. They have no evidence, but they are raising smoke to pretend there is a fire. It is nothing short of evil. Yes, evil. I wrote about it. pic.twitter.com/KPqlbxSL98 — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) October 28, 2020