Notorious GOP operatives charged with felonies for trying to trick people out of mail-in voting in Michigan
On Thursday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a pair of infamous Republican tricksters have been charged with multiple felonies for a series of scam robocalls designed to trick voters out of voting by mail.
Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, who are known for a number of failed schemes including paying off a woman to accuse Dr. Anthony Fauci of sexual assault, are charged with voter intimidation, election conspiracy, and two computer crimes. Their robocall, targeted to Detroit and other Democratic-heavy urban areas, allegedly warned voters — falsely — that a vote by mail would give the voter’s personal information to police, debt collectors, and public health officials administering mandatory vaccines.
“The calls were made in late August and went out to nearly 12,000 residents with phone numbers from the 313 area code,” said the AG press release. “During its investigation, Nessel’s office communicated with attorneys general offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Illinois, all of which reported similar robocalls being made to residents in their states who live in urban areas with significant minority populations. It’s believed around 85,000 calls were made nationally, though an exact breakdown of the numbers of calls to each city or state are not available.”
2020 Election
Amy Coney Barrett’s signing ‘extremist’ anti-choice ad confirms worst fears of reproductive rights advocates
Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, publicly supported a Christian fundamentalist organization espousing extreme anti-abortion views, The Guardian revealed Thursday.
In 2006, when Barrett was a law professor at the University of Notre Dame, she joined hundreds of Indiana and Michigan conservatives in signing a full-page newspaper ad sponsored by St. Joseph County Right to Life and published in the South Bend Tribune expressing strong opposition to the fundamental reproductive rights affirmed by the Supreme Court more than 47 years ago.
2020 Election
2020 Election
‘Declaring war’: Trump fighting Debates Commission rule change that will allow mods to cut mics
The Trump campaign right now is on a call with the Commission on Presidential Debates, attacking its members after the bi-partisan organization announced new rules in the wake of the president's disastrous performance and behavior Tuesday night. Those new rules including allowing moderators to shut off candidates' microphones if need be.
The Commission has three co-chairs, including a Democrat, a Republican, and the former chair of the League of Women Voters.