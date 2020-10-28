‘Now it’s cool’: Ivanka Trump praises her dad for ‘doing the YMCA’ as Americans die from COVID

Ivanka Trump on Wednesday praised her father for dancing to the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” tune despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“He really believes that a part of his job is to be a cheerleader for America,” Ivanka Trump explained at a campaign event in Charlotte. “So I’m nagging him the whole time he’s in the hospital to relax a little bit, take a couple of minutes, he’s feeling good, relax, relax.”

She continued: “The first time he hits the road, he’s like doing the Y.M.C.A. and dancing all over the stage. I’m like, it’s not enough you’re doing all these rallies and you’re up on stage and you’re speaking for an hour and a half without a guitar. He loves to say, ‘Imagine if I played an instrument.’ But he’s up there, he’s working and then he’s dancing off the stage. He’s a remarkable human being.”

“Have you been watching all these videos of people doing the Trump?” Ivanka Trump asked. “The feet planted, they all move, but the arms going. I’ve been making fun of that dance my whole life and now it’s cool. As a daughter, I mean, I used to say, ‘Come on dad, come on.’ But now, it’s like the thing.”

Watch the video below.