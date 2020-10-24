Nuns at Trump rally appear uncomfortable reading their Bible as president runs over an hour late to event

A group of three nuns appeared in the stands behind President Donald Trump’s podium as they waited for him to arrive.

Trump was supposed to begin speaking at 4 p.m. in Circleville, Ohio, but as of 5 p.m. Trump hadn’t yet arrived. Ohio was once considered a solidly red state when Trump won it with a margin of 8.13 percent. Trump is now only two to three points away from being beaten by Vice President Joe Biden in the state, according to polling averages.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three sisters were seen waiting in the stands, crammed in with Trump voters in red shirts dancing and bouncing around. They looked uncomfortable and gathered instead to read their Bible together.

See the video below: