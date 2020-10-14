Quantcast
Obama blasts ‘absurd’ demands from Trump that he face criminal charges

Published

1 min ago

on

Former President Barack Obama (Image via Pod Save America).

In an interview with Tommy Vietor on Pod Save America Wednesday, former President Barack Obama opened up about President Donald Trump’s repeated demands that he and his former officials be indicted for supposedly “spying” on his campaign.

“The allegations are so absurd that even Republican-controlled committees looking into it have dismissed them, and Attorney General Barr has dismissed them,” said Obama. “This is an example, I think, of a larger problem … one of the foundation stones in a democracy is the idea that you do not allow the politicization of the criminal justice system, the intelligence system, and the military.”

Watch below:


